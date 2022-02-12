In leafy northwest Washington, D.C., a two-story addition expands a 1936 home without overwhelming it.
The mural was improvised by Jessica and Dan after they ran out of Arbor Wood cladding, but architect Annabell Ren had encouraged them to incorporate Jessica's art into the project.
Jessica created a mural above the covered seating area by tracing shadows cast by nearby trees.
Jessica and Dan's home sits adjacent to a cemetery (a gravestone can be seen just behond the white fence), and occupies the site of a former church.
The original house was built with CMU blocks, seen at left. The new addition, where Jessica and Dan are posing, is clad with cement-board panels.
After expanding their farmhouse, rural Illinois Daniel Payette and Jessica Merchant called on Converge Architecture to help them design a space that’s “more than just a car-hole.”
Floor plan of Walnut Expansion by Wittman Estes
The 1x6 Ipe decking is from Crosscut Lumber, and delineates the dining area from the lounge area. Concrete pavers from Mutual Materials mark the lounge area, also with a built-in bench and concrete fireplace.
Hardi-Lap siding covers the addition. The pop-out bay has a sliding door unit in it to maximize the glass.
The sofa is the Hastings Sectional Sofa by Rejuvenation, with Turn Tall Side and Coffee Tables in Wood by Blue Dot, and, for a reading light, the Simone Double Sconce in True Black by Schoolhouse.
Window seats frame the fireplace to create alcoves for people to sit and children to play. Drawers in the window seats have storage for toys and board games. An Altona Barebulb Chandelier Pendant from Rejuvenation hangs above, while the Basket Weave Wool Rug by Parachute covers the floor.