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Collection by DeeAnn Budney

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A centuries-old blue oak stands near the intersection of the two wings of the house, which is clad in Alaskan yellow cedar. “We decided to split the house into two volumes to let in light and allow us to be more nimble with where we placed the structures.” Jess Field, the architect.
A centuries-old blue oak stands near the intersection of the two wings of the house, which is clad in Alaskan yellow cedar. “We decided to split the house into two volumes to let in light and allow us to be more nimble with where we placed the structures.” Jess Field, the architect.
In Sydney’s Russell Lea suburb, local firm CplusC Architectural Workshop renovated a four-bedroom family residence to celebrate togetherness and a connection with the natural world. Throughout the dwelling, a circular motif facilitates a strong visual connection between the different spaces, both indoors and out. A large, round window nook that overlooks the backyard draws on the traditional Japanese concept of <i>shakkei</i>, in which a background landscape—or “borrowed scenery”—is incorporated into the composition of a garden.
shakkei
Taking inspiration from the popular Japanese film <i>My Neighbor Totoro</i>, Sydney firm CplusC Architectural Workshop renovated a four-bedroom family residence to celebrate the importance of human relationships and a connection with the natural world. A rear extension with a spacious, open-plan living area connects to an outdoor deck and landscaped backyard.
My Neighbor Totoro
In the primary bathroom, Harlow sconces from Schoolhouse Electric hang above a double vanity from Restoration Hardware. The green subway tiles are from Nemo.
In the primary bathroom, Harlow sconces from Schoolhouse Electric hang above a double vanity from Restoration Hardware. The green subway tiles are from Nemo.
Sliding glass doors from Marvin lead to the patio, which features a trio of tiered concrete planters that double as bleacher-style seating. “When we have friends over, they like to gather on the steps or planters,” says Rebecca, “and then it all flows naturally up to the yard, where they can find places to sit and eat.” On the patio, a grill from Fisher &amp; Paykel stands ready for serious barbecuing. The chair is from CB2.
Sliding glass doors from Marvin lead to the patio, which features a trio of tiered concrete planters that double as bleacher-style seating. “When we have friends over, they like to gather on the steps or planters,” says Rebecca, “and then it all flows naturally up to the yard, where they can find places to sit and eat.” On the patio, a grill from Fisher &amp; Paykel stands ready for serious barbecuing. The chair is from CB2.
Designer Rebecca Cohen-Scharfman and her filmmaker husband, Alex Scharfman, turned a mundane Brooklyn townhouse into a home with personality and an exceptional outdoor space. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">In the dining area, an AGO Cirkus chandelier hangs over a Laurel table from Burke Decor. The black Salt chairs are from Design Within Reach, and the Stature end chair is from CB2.</span>
In the dining area, an AGO Cirkus chandelier hangs over a Laurel table from Burke Decor. The black Salt chairs are from Design Within Reach, and the Stature end chair is from CB2.
When the couple bought the home, the yard had mature native Ash, Oak, Cedar, and Douglas Fir trees, and a Japanese-inspired garden.
When the couple bought the home, the yard had mature native Ash, Oak, Cedar, and Douglas Fir trees, and a Japanese-inspired garden.
Fireclay tiles wrap the kitchen island and backsplash, their handmade edges carefully composed to avoid cut tiles at transitions.
Fireclay tiles wrap the kitchen island and backsplash, their handmade edges carefully composed to avoid cut tiles at transitions.
The large shower in the primary bathroom also has space for a tub, and if the window is open, the stream can be heard.
The large shower in the primary bathroom also has space for a tub, and if the window is open, the stream can be heard.
A pocket door separates the full bathroom from this powder room, which has a mounted teal sink punctuated by floor-to-ceiling tile work.
A pocket door separates the full bathroom from this powder room, which has a mounted teal sink punctuated by floor-to-ceiling tile work.
The home’s preserved staircase ascends alongside a double-height wall of windows to the second story.
The home’s preserved staircase ascends alongside a double-height wall of windows to the second story.

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