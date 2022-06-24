Dwell House
Collection by
Alex Sa
Favorites
The three-bedroom Iniö model from Pluspuu features floor-to-ceiling windows, a loft-like interior, a wraparound deck, and a gable outline reminiscent of a traditional log cabin.
From the living area, a winding staircase leads to the second level with an additional living space and two guest rooms.
The kitchen is designed to prioritize open floor space, which gives owners Elina and Otto options while entertaining.
The first-level hallway leads out from the bathroom and bedroom to the living area.
The stairs are comprised of a twisting metal frame and wooden steps.
A view down from the top of the stairs provides a sense of the ground floor’s configuration.
Off the second-level living area are two adjacent guest rooms.
A look inside one of the guest rooms provides a closer look at the rimakatto ceiling. The home’s interior is finished in locally sourced birch and pine.
Elina and Otto paired their Iniö model with a sauna from Pluspuu and an adjacent hot tub that sit just down a path beyond the home. In winter months, guests can skinny dip before warming up again.
The walls, floors, and ceilings in the studio units feature pale wood finishes.
Oak furnishings with simple, slim silhouettes create a feeling of spaciousness and let the views take the spotlight.
The bathrooms are outfitted with grey tile that features a stone-like appearance that references the outdoors.
The interior of the suites feature darker tones and a variety of textures that provide warmth and richness.
Dark tones and sumptuous fabrics create a protected and sumptuous feeling in the bedroom.
In each of the suites, a wall separates the bedroom area from the closet.
The U-shaped villas are carefully arranged among the trees and near the lakefront so that nature is the primary focus of the micro resort.
A floor plan for the Uni Villas by Studio Puisto Architects.
"We love space, because of the different heights and the light,
The home glows from within at night.
