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There wasn’t much to preserve in the step-down living room, so Bestor and her team changed out all the finishes. The original dining room (beyond right) is now part of the expanded kitchen.
There wasn’t much to preserve in the step-down living room, so Bestor and her team changed out all the finishes. The original dining room (beyond right) is now part of the expanded kitchen.
The all-electric kitchen features oak cabinetry and a marble countertop.
The all-electric kitchen features oak cabinetry and a marble countertop.
FMT Estudio gives a stark and dated dwelling a playful renovation that embraces the sunny climate with lush courtyards and a poolside veranda.
FMT Estudio gives a stark and dated dwelling a playful renovation that embraces the sunny climate with lush courtyards and a poolside veranda.
The 6,000-gallon koi pond is a favorite spot for the couple to hang.
The 6,000-gallon koi pond is a favorite spot for the couple to hang.
Whether it’s cross-country skiing in the winter or trail running in the summer, the 330-foot home’s minimalist design encourages Catherine to be outside in the surrounding landscape throughout the year.
Whether it’s cross-country skiing in the winter or trail running in the summer, the 330-foot home’s minimalist design encourages Catherine to be outside in the surrounding landscape throughout the year.
Chairs from Dietiker surround an expandable table from Kave Home.
Chairs from Dietiker surround an expandable table from Kave Home.
A sculptural freestanding washbasin by Gessi is found in the first-floor powder room. The hex tiles are courtesy of Dear Human.
A sculptural freestanding washbasin by Gessi is found in the first-floor powder room. The hex tiles are courtesy of Dear Human.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">These budget-friendly picks will delight friends, family, and coworkers alike.</span>
These budget-friendly picks will delight friends, family, and coworkers alike.
Wrapped with an acrylic mirror, the addition essentially disappears into the surrounding greenery. A deep, round, porthole-like window looks out on a small pond that also reflects the garden.
Wrapped with an acrylic mirror, the addition essentially disappears into the surrounding greenery. A deep, round, porthole-like window looks out on a small pond that also reflects the garden.
“The home had no privacy and no curb appeal,” says Wijaya.
“The home had no privacy and no curb appeal,” says Wijaya.