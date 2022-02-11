There wasn’t much to preserve in the step-down living room, so Bestor and her team changed out all the finishes. The original dining room (beyond right) is now part of the expanded kitchen.
The all-electric kitchen features oak cabinetry and a marble countertop.
FMT Estudio gives a stark and dated dwelling a playful renovation that embraces the sunny climate with lush courtyards and a poolside veranda.
The 6,000-gallon koi pond is a favorite spot for the couple to hang.
Whether it’s cross-country skiing in the winter or trail running in the summer, the 330-foot home’s minimalist design encourages Catherine to be outside in the surrounding landscape throughout the year.
Chairs from Dietiker surround an expandable table from Kave Home.
A sculptural freestanding washbasin by Gessi is found in the first-floor powder room. The hex tiles are courtesy of Dear Human.
These budget-friendly picks will delight friends, family, and coworkers alike.
Wrapped with an acrylic mirror, the addition essentially disappears into the surrounding greenery. A deep, round, porthole-like window looks out on a small pond that also reflects the garden.
“The home had no privacy and no curb appeal,” says Wijaya.