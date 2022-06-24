SubscribeSign In
Master Bathroom
Owners Bath
Master Bathroom - soaking tub w/ linear fireplace - White thermafoil floating vanities, Duravit and Hansgrohe fixtures, Large-format Italian porcelain tile from Emil Ceramica
“The central vision was threefold: interiors that would bring the family joy, support their daily activities, and provide specific areas of refuge for each member and as a family,” says Chenault, who integrated a Hansgrohe Axor rain shower in the master bath, which has frosted glass.
master bath detail featuring the freestanding soaking tub
Glass-tile and porcelain bathroom
What advice would you give an architect taking on a similar project for the first time? JH: It's critical to have several long conversations with the residents. It's different when you're doing a childcare center or school, but with a residence you really learn about the individuals. It's important to get a feel for how the family lives and listen to them closely. You can spend your entire fee on research and not be any closer to solving the design problems. Listening is critical to designing a successful residence for someone who has special needs kids.
Soaking Tub with a View
The Statuarieto–walled master bathroom features a Comfort Mood tub by Boffi with taps by Vola; the shower fixtures are by Dornbracht.
