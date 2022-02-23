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Photos
The rug is from Kat and Mouche, a Portland store.
Before: The architects relocated the sink to the island, freeing up this wall for storage.
Workaday Design fashioned custom paneling that's a modern twist on the midcentury paneling they saw in Robert Rummer's own home.
Before: A stepped wall blocked sightlines between the entrance through the atrium, and the window wall at the backyard.
When the couple bought the home, the yard had mature native Ash, Oak, Cedar, and Douglas Fir trees, and a Japanese-inspired garden.
After expanding their farmhouse, rural Illinois Daniel Payette and Jessica Merchant called on Converge Architecture to help them design a space that’s “more than just a car-hole.”
Matt (a solutions engineer) and Leah (a medical writer) Ray met at the University of Texas Austin—coincidentally the same school where architects José Minguell and Laura McQuary met years earlier.
Designed by A. Quincy Jones and Frederick Emmons, the Harlan Lee House has floor-to-ceiling windows, mountain views, an interior courtyard, and a lush pool area.
A vintage 1970s pendant hangs above a custom cherry dining table by Mambo Jambo, which features ceramic tiles by Studio Mano.
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