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Caesarstone counters complement the custom white cabinetry and open wood shelving in the kitchen.
Caesarstone counters complement the custom white cabinetry and open wood shelving in the kitchen.
Accessible from the kitchen, this outdoor patio and lawn are shielded from the street corner by tall vegetation and a fence.
Accessible from the kitchen, this outdoor patio and lawn are shielded from the street corner by tall vegetation and a fence.
SHED redid the original fireplace in black brick.
SHED redid the original fireplace in black brick.