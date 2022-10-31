SubscribeSign In
Yellow tiles add a fun pop of color in the bathroom.
The eponymous founder and principal of Michael K. Chen Architecture resuscitated a four-story, 3,600-square-foot home in Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill neighborhood that was built in 1895 and had been abandoned for 20 years. Its newest owners—a tech investor and an art teacher at a public school—were inspired by the playful color palette that was still apparent underneath the building’s decay. "We had epic color palette meetings, looking at deck after deck for paint colors that spoke to us or provoked a particular sensation,” says Chen. “You don’t look at the color, you inhabit it.”
An updated bathroom features a mix of tiles: Carrara marble tiles on the floor, green subway tiles from Heath Ceramics on the inner shower walls, and white subway tiles from Daltile on the exterior walls. The fixtures are from Grohe.
The original ensuite featured an awkward triangular shower, and was, as Daniel recalls, “the size of a closet. It looked like a powder room.” Clever use of millwork redirected the light from the skylight away from the bedroom and into the bathroom.
