Roof Terrace Plan of 8 storied "Rosetta Royal" Apartment
Typical Floor Plan of 8 storied "Rosetta Royal" Apartment.
Ground Floor Plan of 8 storied "Rosetta Royal" Apartment
Location Plan of "Rosetta Royal" showing Environmental interactions & relative issues.
Beautiful Green & Scenic view from overlooking the Frontal Balconies attached with Beds.
Bed room has the maximum provision of Air, Light & Cross Ventilation with View of Nature.
Green Painted Family Living denotes Solidarity with Green Nature.
Formal Living Room with all Urban life Amenities & Facilities.
Frontal One-Point View with tilting Mass allows more Light, Air & Visual Access of Nature & Neighborhood surrounding.
Tilting Mass creates negative pressure zone, allowing more Air, Light, & Visual Access of Nature & Neighborhood surrounding
Successful Blend of Color & Design along with Forms & Fabric.
Frontal Green Corner with the Seasonal Flowers & Plants arrangements.
Brilliant Composition of Solid-Void Forms, Space & Materials (local Red Brick & Painted Wall)
Frontal View -from Road Side Human eye level.
