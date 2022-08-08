To pay homage to the home’s era, the couple chose a midcentury-inspired Pacific Green Starburst III tile from the Cement Tile Shop to go behind the Moreno Bath MOB rosewood vanity. Hudson Valley Lighting fixtures and CB2 mirrors add some retro bling to the bath.
The sunken living room allows for delineation of space while keeping an open-plan environment
The new kitchen is outfitted with white oak cabinetry by Ramon Padilla, Trias counter stools and a La Cornue oven and range.
The design team retained the old supports, which now frame the kitchen. Jessica picked DeVol cabinets and systems for their traditional-meets-streamlined style.
The den off the kitchen was set up for cozy TV nights, with an inky-toned accent wall, custom curtains by a local maker, and a comfortable sectional.
Solk thickened the fireplace wall to two feet deep, and packed in storage capabilities around the newly refinished fireplace, which now has large-scale porcelain tile surrounding it.