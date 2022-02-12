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Collection by John Hunter

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A steel staircase connects the living room to the new second story while acting as a functional sculpture in the space. Cameron repurposed the timber paneling from another building site.
A steel staircase connects the living room to the new second story while acting as a functional sculpture in the space. Cameron repurposed the timber paneling from another building site.
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A swing hangs from one of the home’s original beams. “It was a gift from friends in New York,” says Onur. “The girls spend hours on it.”
A swing hangs from one of the home’s original beams. “It was a gift from friends in New York,” says Onur. “The girls spend hours on it.”
"We bought very little and made as much as we could,
"We bought very little and made as much as we could,
Floor Plan of Lyco House by OYO Architects
Floor Plan of Lyco House by OYO Architects
The tranquil bathroom pairs two types of tile with similar tones.
The tranquil bathroom pairs two types of tile with similar tones.
Carrera marble tiles in four different scales can be found throughout the home—including in the bathroom, the kitchen and sunken lounge, and the backsplash.
Carrera marble tiles in four different scales can be found throughout the home—including in the bathroom, the kitchen and sunken lounge, and the backsplash.
With a home for his family along the Mississippi River waterfront, architect Barry Yoakum aimed to achieve the highest standards of energy performance and carbon mitigation without compromising on design. A modern anomaly among its historically styled neighbors, “the house is a fresh, authentic approach to climate change but also a piece of architecture,” he says. Its Pac-Clad aluminum panels with Bone White Energy Star coating reflect light differently from minute to minute while reducing solar heat gain. “The house will age well over time,” says Barry, who expects the cladding to have a long life span.
With a home for his family along the Mississippi River waterfront, architect Barry Yoakum aimed to achieve the highest standards of energy performance and carbon mitigation without compromising on design. A modern anomaly among its historically styled neighbors, “the house is a fresh, authentic approach to climate change but also a piece of architecture,” he says. Its Pac-Clad aluminum panels with Bone White Energy Star coating reflect light differently from minute to minute while reducing solar heat gain. “The house will age well over time,” says Barry, who expects the cladding to have a long life span.
A table from Design Within Reach is surrounded by white Carl Malmsten chairs bought by Fredrik's grandmother in the 1960s. The couple recently added the two black chairs. Above is a pendant by Ravenhill Studio and partially seen at right is an artwork by Mary Neville.
A table from Design Within Reach is surrounded by white Carl Malmsten chairs bought by Fredrik's grandmother in the 1960s. The couple recently added the two black chairs. Above is a pendant by Ravenhill Studio and partially seen at right is an artwork by Mary Neville.
The overall home is constructed with larch timber, a British wood, and features a central ridge beam that gives it a butterfly-shaped roof. Shou sugi ban was done on the wood to give it a charred finish.
The overall home is constructed with larch timber, a British wood, and features a central ridge beam that gives it a butterfly-shaped roof. Shou sugi ban was done on the wood to give it a charred finish.
The design team created four different outdoor spaces—a planted terrace off the living room, a screened-in porch, a rooftop deck above the porch, and a yard—to achieve the indoor/outdoor lifestyle the homeowners craved.
The design team created four different outdoor spaces—a planted terrace off the living room, a screened-in porch, a rooftop deck above the porch, and a yard—to achieve the indoor/outdoor lifestyle the homeowners craved.
Curtains on ceiling-mounted tracks allow the homeowners to mitigate sun exposure without disturbing views of nature.
Curtains on ceiling-mounted tracks allow the homeowners to mitigate sun exposure without disturbing views of nature.
Since the photo shoot, the couple have placed a desk in the triangular window nook and use the perch as a workspace. “There’s just something about it that hugs you,” says Shelley. “I feel very focused and relaxed when I’m here.”
Since the photo shoot, the couple have placed a desk in the triangular window nook and use the perch as a workspace. “There’s just something about it that hugs you,” says Shelley. “I feel very focused and relaxed when I’m here.”
With the plants gone, the new finishes reflect more light.
With the plants gone, the new finishes reflect more light.
Main Level Plan
Main Level Plan
The CEO of Getaway and his partner navigated Covid delays, building codes, shipping logistics, and 10-foot-tall reeds to make a home in Fire Island’s historic LGBTQ community.
The CEO of Getaway and his partner navigated Covid delays, building codes, shipping logistics, and 10-foot-tall reeds to make a home in Fire Island’s historic LGBTQ community.

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