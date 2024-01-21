Favorites
In 1951, Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru entrusted Le Corbusier with the design of the city of Chandigarh, a new modern capital for the state of Punjab. When Le Corbusier opted out of the Chandigarh project halfway through its execution, Pierre Jeanneret became the project's chief architect and urban designer. Photo courtesy of Galerie Downtown.
Deltec’s Solar Farmhouse combines the aesthetics of traditional farmhouses with contemporary design and state-of-the-art systems. The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath layout totals just over 2,000 square feet. Like most of Deltec’s prefabs, it can be kitted out with a range of green building strategies to make it two-thirds more efficient than traditional homes.