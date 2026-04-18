The third glass walkway leads to a covered terrace, designed for dining and relaxation. From here, guests can enjoy an uninterrupted view of Lake Brome, adding a serene and scenic backdrop to every meal.
Exterior view, the house is reached on a winding path through acres of wild flowers instead of grass, planted to attract local birds, bees, and other pollinators.
Kitchen, view North looking to the double-sided fireplace and the living room
View of Library at Day Bed (Andrew Finnigan Turned Table, Lori Designs French tufted cushion, Nickey Kehoe Round Hassock)