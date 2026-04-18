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Collection by Esther Hendricks

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Cove room overhang and deck detail at sunset
Cove room overhang and deck detail at sunset
Cove room and wrap around deck
Cove room and wrap around deck
RAM
RAM
RAM Windows & Doors
RAM Windows & Doors
The third glass walkway leads to a covered terrace, designed for dining and relaxation. From here, guests can enjoy an uninterrupted view of Lake Brome, adding a serene and scenic backdrop to every meal.
The third glass walkway leads to a covered terrace, designed for dining and relaxation. From here, guests can enjoy an uninterrupted view of Lake Brome, adding a serene and scenic backdrop to every meal.
Exterior view, the house is reached on a winding path through acres of wild flowers instead of grass, planted to attract local birds, bees, and other pollinators.
Exterior view, the house is reached on a winding path through acres of wild flowers instead of grass, planted to attract local birds, bees, and other pollinators.
Kitchen, view North looking to the double-sided fireplace and the living room
Kitchen, view North looking to the double-sided fireplace and the living room
View of Library at Day Bed (Andrew Finnigan Turned Table, Lori Designs French tufted cushion, Nickey Kehoe Round Hassock)
View of Library at Day Bed (Andrew Finnigan Turned Table, Lori Designs French tufted cushion, Nickey Kehoe Round Hassock)
Front entry courtyard at dusk
Front entry courtyard at dusk
Front Facade
Front Facade

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