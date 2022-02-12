On Spain’s Costa Daurada, Slow Studio used passive design principles to create an efficient, flexible family home for Guillem and Arantza Pujadas.
The courtyard improves cross ventilation, captures natural light, and creates a thermal buffer between the two wings.
The flexible layout reflects the homeowners’ desire for a home that supports changing needs without adding unnecessary space.
Designed to evolve with the family, the multipurpose room shifts between home office, playroom, workshop space, and gathering area.
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The Olive Tree House in Sithonia, Halkidiki, Greece
Floor Plan of Galeo Pavilion by Stanaćev Granados
The main space opens up entirely—visually and literally—toward the Pacific Ocean. It’s clad in large sliding windows that connect the interior spaces to the outdoors.
The home's timber structure was prefabricated, making construction on the remote site easier. "The house had to be characterized with the rural context so we used natural materiality, such as the use of wood and ceramic tiles,
Floor plan of Fazenda Bocaina by Arquipélago Arquitetos and Mariana Caires
The home's corridor is framed by window walls that look out to the grassy hillside and a collection of boulders.
"In the living area we designed a continuous skylight along the roof ridge,
Arquipélago Arquitetos and Mariana Caires designed this timber home hugging the hillside in the Bocaina countryside region of Brazil.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif;">"Entering the house feels remarkably like stepping aboard a vessel,
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Leelanau County, Michigan
Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
An outdoor bathroom is tucked away, out of sight, in the garden. “The external fencing and outdoor shower were constructed using recycled materials from a collapsed shed near the site,” Simpson says.