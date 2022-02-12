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The pool was resurfaced and now has Clay Imports tile. The seating is from <a href="www.bludot.com/">B... Dot</a> and <a href="www.article.com/">A...
As Nicolás Tovo and Teresa Sarmiento of La Base embraced modular design as part of their architectural practice, they noticed that prospective clients were wary of prefabricated construction. So the duo teamed up with Place, an Argentine prefab builder, to make a proof of concept just outside the Patagonian resort town of Bariloche.
The main house rotates around a large fireplace, where Gesner’s late wife Nan Martin used to perform for friends and family. Surrounding this gathering zone is old growth redwood cut in the 1800s, reused telephone poles, and reclaimed wood that’s been turned into door frames, window frames, and floors.