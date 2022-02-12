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The pool was resurfaced and now has Clay Imports tile. The seating is from <a href="https://www.bludot.com/">Blu Dot</a> and <a href="https://www.article.com/">Article</a>.
The pool was resurfaced and now has Clay Imports tile. The seating is from <a href="www.bludot.com/">B... Dot</a> and <a href="www.article.com/">A...
Designed by Patkau Architects, this surreal ski retreat juts out from a mountainside with a complex, geometric facade.
Designed by Patkau Architects, this surreal ski retreat juts out from a mountainside with a complex, geometric facade.
As Nicolás Tovo and Teresa Sarmiento of La Base embraced modular design as part of their architectural practice, they noticed that prospective clients were wary of prefabricated construction. So the duo teamed up with Place, an Argentine prefab builder, to make a proof of concept just outside the Patagonian resort town of Bariloche.
As Nicolás Tovo and Teresa Sarmiento of La Base embraced modular design as part of their architectural practice, they noticed that prospective clients were wary of prefabricated construction. So the duo teamed up with Place, an Argentine prefab builder, to make a proof of concept just outside the Patagonian resort town of Bariloche.
Two adjoining living rooms are connected sliding glass doors that open to a spacious deck.
Two adjoining living rooms are connected sliding glass doors that open to a spacious deck.
By removing walls, inserting new windows, and utilizing a lighter color palette, Mowery Marsh Architects give this historic home a modern, new look.
By removing walls, inserting new windows, and utilizing a lighter color palette, Mowery Marsh Architects give this historic home a modern, new look.
The main house rotates around a large fireplace, where Gesner’s late wife Nan Martin used to perform for friends and family. Surrounding this gathering zone is old growth redwood cut in the 1800s, reused telephone poles, and reclaimed wood that’s been turned into door frames, window frames, and floors.
The main house rotates around a large fireplace, where Gesner’s late wife Nan Martin used to perform for friends and family. Surrounding this gathering zone is old growth redwood cut in the 1800s, reused telephone poles, and reclaimed wood that’s been turned into door frames, window frames, and floors.
Olson Kundig designed the Rolling Huts in Mazama, Washington, for a client who needed space to house visiting friends and family. The huts sit lightly on the site, a former RV campground in an alpine river valley. The huts are sited to capture views of the mountains and not one another.
Olson Kundig designed the Rolling Huts in Mazama, Washington, for a client who needed space to house visiting friends and family. The huts sit lightly on the site, a former RV campground in an alpine river valley. The huts are sited to capture views of the mountains and not one another.