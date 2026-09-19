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Collection by pvaliveseller

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Designed to evolve with the family, the multipurpose room shifts between home office, playroom, workshop space, and gathering area.
Designed to evolve with the family, the multipurpose room shifts between home office, playroom, workshop space, and gathering area.
In 2024, Mariano Testa bought a 1,500-square-foot loft in a historic firehouse on the border of the East Williamsburg and Bushwick neighborhoods in Brooklyn, New York.
In 2024, Mariano Testa bought a 1,500-square-foot loft in a historic firehouse on the border of the East Williamsburg and Bushwick neighborhoods in Brooklyn, New York.
The door to the powder room is inset into the wall, and the slatted wood treatment running along the base extends to the storage on both sides.
The door to the powder room is inset into the wall, and the slatted wood treatment running along the base extends to the storage on both sides.