Olive-green Fireclay tile creates a spa-like experience in the bathroom and fluctuates in tone throughout the day.
Amanda Nori and Stefany Guimarães hang out at the dining table in their São Paulo apartment.
"I believe that if there’s a place for everything then nothing is out of place, and I’ve tried to incorporate that into a lot of the furniture design and functionality,
Wood panelling brings a warmth to the concrete-and-white space.
The family relaxes in the home’s new foyer
Woods & Water northwest view
Sightlines throughout the house give glimpses to the exterior architecture. Here, a window in the primary bedroom looks out onto an original brick screen at the front of the house. Minimal décor and light-toned textiles bring a sense of serenity to the space.
From the beach, perched on the cliff
The family dog, Bruno, "loves to nap by the fireplace,
The private outdoor space showcases the renovation's south-facing windows, which were installed to connect the indoors with the yard.
The renovation included an additional bathroom, to round out the total to two.
"The client had sourced some period-appropriate inspirational images and asked us to run with it,
The living room features a Malibu sofa from Kasala, and it sits above a Moroccan wool carpet the owner inherited.
"The arched shower was not part of original plan,
The floor throughout the home is white oak, and the yellow bath tile is from Heath in California.