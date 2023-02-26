Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
v
Collection by Valerie Trainor

Favorites

View 4 Photos
Eric and Audrey's most liked Instagram post: a shot of a mint-condition brochure passed on with the home sale.
Eric and Audrey's most liked Instagram post: a shot of a mint-condition brochure passed on with the home sale.
Blaine Architects capped the front addition to this Eichler home with a shed roof that mimics the slope of traditional Eichlers, but slants in the opposite direction to make it distinct. The wood screen is made from Accoya.
Blaine Architects capped the front addition to this Eichler home with a shed roof that mimics the slope of traditional Eichlers, but slants in the opposite direction to make it distinct. The wood screen is made from Accoya.
Before: This 1959 Eichler home in the Sunnyvale area was a 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, courtyard model, with an L-shaped plan and high fence to create privacy from the street.
Before: This 1959 Eichler home in the Sunnyvale area was a 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, courtyard model, with an L-shaped plan and high fence to create privacy from the street.