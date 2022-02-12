Salman Rauf of Sauf Works designed a floating desk in white oak for the workspace upstairs.
Updates to the kitchen included new counters and backsplash in Vermont Maple marble, and semi-custom cabinets in a matte moss finish.
The living space features banquette seating with cushions—rare for a third-wave Soft seating is rare in third-wave coffee shops, but
The painting in the couple’s daughter’s room is by Jeremy Rocine. The vintage rug is from Sydney’s grandparents.
The couple built it not knowing it would ever become a coffee shop, but its functionality is
The 300-square-foot kitchen has a cook island, built-in oven, and stainless steel appliances.
The main living area opens directly to the terrace and pool, with arched views visible through the sliding glass doors. A breeze-block divider separates it from the kitchen.
The home’s exterior features a smooth, white stucco. An open-air bathroom features a sink constructed using a custom terrazzo made by Mila.
Powder Room
In the bathrooms, a different variety of plaster was employed: Moroccan Tadelakt, selected for its waterproof application. (“You see it in most hammams,” says Grimshaw, who had spent time working in Morroco.)
The same Daltile wraps the sauna interior for continuity.
Olive-green Fireclay tile creates a spa-like experience in the bathroom and fluctuates in tone throughout the day.
Tile by Zia Tile runs along a wall of the upstairs bathroom. The cabinets are by Cabinets quick, and the floor tile is by Concrete Collaborative.
The main bathroom walls and shower are clad in tile, and illuminated with a clerestory window.
Ogawa Green Tile by Heath Ceramics covers the walls and floors. When the couple's existing tile stash wasn't enough coverage, the team was able to special order more to match.
Hexagonal penny tile ascends from floor to ceiling in the skylit primary bathroom.