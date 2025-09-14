The pool house takes many different attitudes toward the landscape, with one end nestled in the treetops and the other cantilevering over the pool. “We think of it as a boathouse, a tree house, and a cave,” says Fung.
“The original house was more about viewing nature from afar,” says architect Alice Fung of the 1954 structure, which is perched at the highest point on the site. “The new buildings are very connected to the land and allow people to go outdoors at every level.”
The roughly 1.5-acre property is dotted with giant, old-growth oak trees. “When people come here, they’re astounded,” says Mary. “It’s very peaceful—it feels like an oasis of calm and tranquility in the middle of L.A.”
The ceramics studio’s enclosure consists of a roof elevated off the original rafters, and glazing applied directly to shelves that are suspended between the original columns.
The ceramics studio was built on the posts and beams of an abandoned pergola from the old estate. Its new enclosure consists of a roof elevated off of the original rafters, and glazing applied directly to shelves that are suspended between the original columns.
In the living room of the main house, a sofa by Patricia Urquiola surrounds a Nathan Young coffee table, capped with a floor lamp by Achille Castiglione.
Fung + Blatt Architects updated a San Marino midcentury home originally designed by Calvin Straub. Besides renovating the main house, pictured here, the designers added a series of additional pavilions in the landscape.
Fung + Blatt Architects evolves a San Marino midcentury into a creative retreat that converses with nature.
Floor plan of San Marino House by Fung + Blatt Architects
Seattle architecture firm Wittman Estes used its new modular prefab system to built a prototype on Whidbey Island in Washington for a family that loves the outdoors.
The pilot home on Whidbey Island demonstrates the system’s potential: a 600-square-foot interior paired with nearly equal covered outdoor space, set lightly on a pin foundation that protects tree roots and cuts carbon by 77 percent. "Puzzle Prefab can be modified according to each site,