Designed for a creative couple from Los Angeles seeking a quiet retreat, this 380-square-foot sanctuary was conceived as something between a tent structure and a viewfinder: Openings draw focus to specific views across Great Oyster Bay and the Freycinet Peninsula while providing immediacy to the vegetated dunes of Dolphin Sands. From burying the utilities to paving access around the undulating terrain, Matt Williams Architects made every effort possible to minimize their encroachment on the site and blend the structure into the landscape.
The studio is located in the natural context of the Scottish coast, with the island of Jura in the distance. A significant design challenge, according to Blake, was “building something quite refined in an extreme and remote environment.” To overcome this logistical obstacle, much of the material was prefabricated offsite and transported to the building location. At the facade, elemental zinc is elevated from raw material to art piece by the unique cladding pattern. The custom embossed standing seam zinc system was designed in collaboration with VM Zinc, and fitted by HLMetals.
The deck is shaded by an awning made of reclaimed factory catwalk. The deck itself is sustainable ipe wood that is heat, rot, and pest resistant. When planning the outdoor areas, Cooper wanted to preserve the native olive, live oak, and strawberry trees. "We didn't move many trees," she says. Morter smiles when describing the workaround solution. "We had to lift this [the prefab units] all in with a giant 350 ton crane, right over the trees," he says.
"Conceived as a bunker nestled into the rock, the Pierre celebrates the materiality of the site," Olson Kunding states on its website. "From certain angles, the house almost fully disappears into nature." The entrance, sandwiched between a rock and a concrete wall features a steel awning. Photo by: Benjamin Benschneider.
With its 15 floors, The Laylow stands above Kuhio Avenue in Honolulu’s Waikiki neighborhood on the South Shore of Oahu. The cantilevered awning in the front of the hotel is made out of ipe wood and was designed by Kansas City-based design firm DLR Group. As it wraps around above the bar, the material changes to sapele wood.
The entrance to the home was painted in a uniform, dark blue-gray to visually unify the different elements and make it more contemporary. The existing latticed timber awning was exchanged for a more minimal, robust awning that provides shade and shelter from the rain, and the light fitting above the door was replaced.
