Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
l
Collection by Lynne Royall

Favorites

View 10 Photos
A lounge space looks onto a calming moss garden and provides the perfect zen setting to relax with a cup of tea.
A lounge space looks onto a calming moss garden and provides the perfect zen setting to relax with a cup of tea.
In accordance with the brief, the firm left the landscape largely in its natural state.
In accordance with the brief, the firm left the landscape largely in its natural state.
The en suite bath features an oversized blue-tiled shower, capped with a large skylight.
The en suite bath features an oversized blue-tiled shower, capped with a large skylight.
Listed for the first time in 30 years, John Lautner’s Tyler House is a timeless dwelling set on a secluded lot just minutes from Ventura Boulevard.
Listed for the first time in 30 years, John Lautner’s Tyler House is a timeless dwelling set on a secluded lot just minutes from Ventura Boulevard.
Riehen, Switzerland, has a naturally filtered pool with a contemporary design courtesy of acclaimed Swiss architecture firm Herzog & de Meuron. Inspired by the traditional wooden pools found within the Rhine River, Naturbad Riehen replicates the experience of bathing in a lake by using aquatic plants and other biological filters to keep the water clean.
Riehen, Switzerland, has a naturally filtered pool with a contemporary design courtesy of acclaimed Swiss architecture firm Herzog & de Meuron. Inspired by the traditional wooden pools found within the Rhine River, Naturbad Riehen replicates the experience of bathing in a lake by using aquatic plants and other biological filters to keep the water clean.
Giola Giola is a naturally occurring giant rock pool perched on the coast of Thasos Island, Greece, and referred to by locals as Afrodite's Tear. Legend has it that Zeus created the pool for his mistress Afrodite and shaped it like an eye so he could watch over her. Insider tip: The Giola rock pool is very secluded and requires off-road driving. Hire a vehicle that can handle the bumpy dirt tracks, and pack enough water to last you the day. Photo courtesy of When on Earth #greece #swimming #travel #naturalpools
Giola Giola is a naturally occurring giant rock pool perched on the coast of Thasos Island, Greece, and referred to by locals as Afrodite's Tear. Legend has it that Zeus created the pool for his mistress Afrodite and shaped it like an eye so he could watch over her. Insider tip: The Giola rock pool is very secluded and requires off-road driving. Hire a vehicle that can handle the bumpy dirt tracks, and pack enough water to last you the day. Photo courtesy of When on Earth #greece #swimming #travel #naturalpools
In 1979, architect Gary Michael designed a roof structure that mirrors the form of the original house to cover a section of the large ipe deck.
In 1979, architect Gary Michael designed a roof structure that mirrors the form of the original house to cover a section of the large ipe deck.