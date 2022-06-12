Giola Giola is a naturally occurring giant rock pool perched on the coast of Thasos Island, Greece, and referred to by locals as Afrodite's Tear. Legend has it that Zeus created the pool for his mistress Afrodite and shaped it like an eye so he could watch over her. Insider tip: The Giola rock pool is very secluded and requires off-road driving. Hire a vehicle that can handle the bumpy dirt tracks, and pack enough water to last you the day. Photo courtesy of When on Earth