Favorites
Riehen, Switzerland, has a naturally filtered pool with a contemporary design courtesy of acclaimed Swiss architecture firm Herzog & de Meuron. Inspired by the traditional wooden pools found within the Rhine River, Naturbad Riehen replicates the experience of bathing in a lake by using aquatic plants and other biological filters to keep the water clean.
Giola Giola is a naturally occurring giant rock pool perched on the coast of Thasos Island, Greece, and referred to by locals as Afrodite's Tear. Legend has it that Zeus created the pool for his mistress Afrodite and shaped it like an eye so he could watch over her. Insider tip: The Giola rock pool is very secluded and requires off-road driving. Hire a vehicle that can handle the bumpy dirt tracks, and pack enough water to last you the day. Photo courtesy of When on Earth #greece #swimming #travel #naturalpools