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A couple with a young daughter renovated a flat inside a 570-square-foot, 1930s Prague apartment, prioritizing storage, flexibility, and circulation.
A couple with a young daughter renovated a flat inside a 570-square-foot, 1930s Prague apartment, prioritizing storage, flexibility, and circulation.
A large picture window with built-in seating and storage underneath in the master bedroom frames the view of the luscious wild garden.
A large picture window with built-in seating and storage underneath in the master bedroom frames the view of the luscious wild garden.
On the northwestern tip of Scotland’s Isle of Skye is a vacation rental that's inspired by the region’s traditional “crofter style” cottages, but covered with a skin of tin. Designed and built by Gill Smith and Alan Dickson of Scottish practice Rural Design Architects, this house sits along the rugged Isle of Skye coast and has a rudimentary form that recalls children’s drawings of pitched-roof homes. Smith and Dickson constructed the house using corrugated metal sheeting, which is commonly used for agricultural sheds or
On the northwestern tip of Scotland’s Isle of Skye is a vacation rental that's inspired by the region’s traditional “crofter style” cottages, but covered with a skin of tin. Designed and built by Gill Smith and Alan Dickson of Scottish practice Rural Design Architects, this house sits along the rugged Isle of Skye coast and has a rudimentary form that recalls children’s drawings of pitched-roof homes. Smith and Dickson constructed the house using corrugated metal sheeting, which is commonly used for agricultural sheds or
Floor plan of Skybox by MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects
Floor plan of Skybox by MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects
Baltic birch cabinetry and an integrated desk maximize the modest bedroom's efficiency.
Baltic birch cabinetry and an integrated desk maximize the modest bedroom's efficiency.
The spare bedroom efficiently accommodates guests within a compact footprint.
The spare bedroom efficiently accommodates guests within a compact footprint.
Built-in cabinets provide space for storage and showcasing.
Built-in cabinets provide space for storage and showcasing.
Wishbone chairs surround an ash table. Muskoka Tide marble—named for Ontario's cottage country—backs the built-in banquette.
Wishbone chairs surround an ash table. Muskoka Tide marble—named for Ontario's cottage country—backs the built-in banquette.
Le Corbusier sofas with chrome frames and leather cushions anchor the space before the hearth, where a second Muskoka Tide marble slab grounds the room.
Le Corbusier sofas with chrome frames and leather cushions anchor the space before the hearth, where a second Muskoka Tide marble slab grounds the room.
The cathedral-ceilinged great room spans 20-by-24 feet with 14-foot ceilings—impossibly grand for a 1,050-square-foot house. The kitchen island doubles as stair railing, eliminating visual interruptions between living, dining and cooking zones.
The cathedral-ceilinged great room spans 20-by-24 feet with 14-foot ceilings—impossibly grand for a 1,050-square-foot house. The kitchen island doubles as stair railing, eliminating visual interruptions between living, dining and cooking zones.
A vintage MG parked out front during the photoshoot is a nod to Corey's father's old convertible, a car that had wood floors. The home's exposed framing is a textural reminder of that retro vehicle's design detail.
A vintage MG parked out front during the photoshoot is a nod to Corey's father's old convertible, a car that had wood floors. The home's exposed framing is a textural reminder of that retro vehicle's design detail.
"Even if this cladding rusted and had all kinds of holes in it, it wouldn't leak because the real membrane in the building is underneath that airspace,
"Even if this cladding rusted and had all kinds of holes in it, it wouldn't leak because the real membrane in the building is underneath that airspace,
Corrugated galvalume cladding creates a rain screen with airspace behind, so even if the metal rusts over decades, the building won't leak (a detail informed by homeowner Corey's insurance background).
Corrugated galvalume cladding creates a rain screen with airspace behind, so even if the metal rusts over decades, the building won't leak (a detail informed by homeowner Corey's insurance background).
Standard industrial galvalume—an aluminum-zinc alloy—wraps the exterior in durable, low-maintenance cladding.
Standard industrial galvalume—an aluminum-zinc alloy—wraps the exterior in durable, low-maintenance cladding.
Perched on stilts over sloping terrain, the 1,050-square-foot Skybox draws from fishing shack vernacular.
Perched on stilts over sloping terrain, the 1,050-square-foot Skybox draws from fishing shack vernacular.
The house sits as part a village in Upper Kingsburg, where rolling fields, sheep farms, and over 50 architect-designed dwellings foster intentional community.
The house sits as part a village in Upper Kingsburg, where rolling fields, sheep farms, and over 50 architect-designed dwellings foster intentional community.
Bowick says the shingles were at first a golden honey hue. “As it patinated, they became this beautiful silver-gray. It’s similar to the decks and railings, which are hemlock. They also have a nice patina,” he says.
Bowick says the shingles were at first a golden honey hue. “As it patinated, they became this beautiful silver-gray. It’s similar to the decks and railings, which are hemlock. They also have a nice patina,” he says.
The wood ceiling and the window seat brings a treehouse feel to the primary bedroom, which the homeowners envisioned as a retreat. The side
The wood ceiling and the window seat brings a treehouse feel to the primary bedroom, which the homeowners envisioned as a retreat. The side
Warwas set the bump-out at an angle, to capture the tree canopy throughout the year. It's outfitted with automatic shades for privacy.
Warwas set the bump-out at an angle, to capture the tree canopy throughout the year. It's outfitted with automatic shades for privacy.

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