This 530-square-foot prefab in East Sussex, England, was designed by Michael Kendrick Architects for a family who wanted to build a woodland retreat/rental on their property. Immersing the lodge into the forest reflects the family’s intent to, as the architects explain, “enhance the ecological biodiversity of the area, protect wildlife, and enable guests … to understand and appreciate the fauna, flora, and unique history and nature of the area, while supporting and promoting the local economy.”
Keeping ample green space on the property was a top-tier goal. One of the house's original screened-in porches remains, but, according to Emily, "we dropped the screens so when you're sitting in the dining room, you can look out and see the bamboo." The divide between the new and old sections is marked by a gap in the roof that lets the sun into a small planted area.