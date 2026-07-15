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d
Collection by
Diego González de León
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The upper level bathroom is tucked inside the curved central core, indicated by the rounded wall clad in white penny tile.
Large-format porcelain tile wraps the bathroom.
Like the kitchen and the bedroom, the bath is outfitted in a palette of gray and white.
A ceramic soaking tub is paired with an antique wooden stool found in a local market.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
The huge skylight in the bathroom floods the space with light. It's great when planning what to wear while looking up at the morning sky for weather too.
The two bathrooms are sited on either end of the rectangular plan. Each have been fitted with discrete skylights for additional illumination.
The glazed corner detail allows natural light to flood the shower in the master bathroom.
En-suit classic-European espired bathroom
Wood floors and cabinetry give the bathroom a warm, Zen-like feel.
The north facade is bordered by a longitudinal planter that’s more than 32 feet long.
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