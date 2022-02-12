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Fleetwood Windows were installed throughout the home, including as a partition between the living room and deck.
Fleetwood Windows were installed throughout the home, including as a partition between the living room and deck.
"There was excitement about the site and the possibilities—that excitement was infectious,
"There was excitement about the site and the possibilities—that excitement was infectious,
“We’re always throwing events,” says Paul, so the indoor/outdoor style was a great fit for them.
“We’re always throwing events,” says Paul, so the indoor/outdoor style was a great fit for them.
Fung and Blatt worked slowly on the project over five years. But it was a rhythm Mary and Carlton appreciated, as it allowed for the design to emerge in close dialogue with the site.
Fung and Blatt worked slowly on the project over five years. But it was a rhythm Mary and Carlton appreciated, as it allowed for the design to emerge in close dialogue with the site.
The fireplace is a salute to midcentury-modern design. Brick is used both here in the living room and in the den.
The fireplace is a salute to midcentury-modern design. Brick is used both here in the living room and in the den.
Bowman found the salvaged wood for the mantlepiece and gifted it to the couple on completion of the project. The Uchiwa Lounge Chair and Ottoman, and Mags Soft Low Sofa are both by Hay, with a Flos light overhead. The painting above the sofa is by Georgia Young and the painting on the fireplace is by Solee Darrell.
Bowman found the salvaged wood for the mantlepiece and gifted it to the couple on completion of the project. The Uchiwa Lounge Chair and Ottoman, and Mags Soft Low Sofa are both by Hay, with a Flos light overhead. The painting above the sofa is by Georgia Young and the painting on the fireplace is by Solee Darrell.
The new dining area takes shape via a pair of IKEA floating shelves installed below the glass block window, which Xu and Becker painted blue along with the other window sills. "Once the blue paint was on, it really made the frame glow with natural light,
The new dining area takes shape via a pair of IKEA floating shelves installed below the glass block window, which Xu and Becker painted blue along with the other window sills. "Once the blue paint was on, it really made the frame glow with natural light,
The breakfast area sits directly beneath the clerestory window pop-up, or scoop.
The breakfast area sits directly beneath the clerestory window pop-up, or scoop.
Quartz countertops and two-by-eight-inch subway tile with tan grout (on the backsplash) complement the tone of the birch cabinetry and ash shelves in the kitchen.
Quartz countertops and two-by-eight-inch subway tile with tan grout (on the backsplash) complement the tone of the birch cabinetry and ash shelves in the kitchen.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">A fireplace from Cheminees Philippe</span> warms the living room and the upstairs master bedroom. Extra heating, if needed, is supplied by an underfloor system.
A fireplace from Cheminees Philippe
Windows and doors were enlarged to allow a natural transition to the outside.
Windows and doors were enlarged to allow a natural transition to the outside.
A wall of storage in the living area has become a revolving display of souvenirs and found objects, either from their travels or shopping trips around the city. A wide window was installed to make the room feel like a treehouse. "I really wanted the home to feel bright and serene,
A wall of storage in the living area has become a revolving display of souvenirs and found objects, either from their travels or shopping trips around the city. A wide window was installed to make the room feel like a treehouse. "I really wanted the home to feel bright and serene,
In the living room, there's a chair and rug from FÜÜR.
In the living room, there's a chair and rug from FÜÜR.
"We were influenced by Scandinavian style, but a white box with modern furniture would not have been right for us,” says resident Alya Shipilova.
"We were influenced by Scandinavian style, but a white box with modern furniture would not have been right for us,” says resident Alya Shipilova.
In the living room, a C113 V2 sofa designed by Marcus Ferreira for Carbono is joined by a set of Tobogã armchairs by Vírgula Ovo upholstered in caramel leather. A Sonia bench by Brazilian Modern designer Sergio Rodrigues sits beside a C404 coffee table in Jequitibá wood (also by Marcus.) The Wire Frame shelf by Vírgula Ovo displays a few of the couple's favorite things, like a framed ticket stub from a Sade concert that they attended early in their relationship, on the lower shelf.
In the living room, a C113 V2 sofa designed by Marcus Ferreira for Carbono is joined by a set of Tobogã armchairs by Vírgula Ovo upholstered in caramel leather. A Sonia bench by Brazilian Modern designer Sergio Rodrigues sits beside a C404 coffee table in Jequitibá wood (also by Marcus.) The Wire Frame shelf by Vírgula Ovo displays a few of the couple's favorite things, like a framed ticket stub from a Sade concert that they attended early in their relationship, on the lower shelf.

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