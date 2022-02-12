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Bowman found the salvaged wood for the mantlepiece and gifted it to the couple on completion of the project. The Uchiwa Lounge Chair and Ottoman, and Mags Soft Low Sofa are both by Hay, with a Flos light overhead. The painting above the sofa is by Georgia Young and the painting on the fireplace is by Solee Darrell.
In the living room, a C113 V2 sofa designed by Marcus Ferreira for Carbono is joined by a set of Tobogã armchairs by Vírgula Ovo upholstered in caramel leather. A Sonia bench by Brazilian Modern designer Sergio Rodrigues sits beside a C404 coffee table in Jequitibá wood (also by Marcus.) The Wire Frame shelf by Vírgula Ovo displays a few of the couple's favorite things, like a framed ticket stub from a Sade concert that they attended early in their relationship, on the lower shelf.
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