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Collection by Christian Berthold

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Only local materials were used to build the chalet, including the larch wood cladding of the exterior, to reinforce the connection between indoors and outdoors.
Only local materials were used to build the chalet, including the larch wood cladding of the exterior, to reinforce the connection between indoors and outdoors.
Canyon Barn
Canyon Barn
Mandel designed a six-by-eight-foot extension for additional space on the ground floor.
Mandel designed a six-by-eight-foot extension for additional space on the ground floor.
The focal point of the home’s modernized exterior is a custom, wood-and-steel entry gate designed by atelier KS and built by DeFauw Design + Fabrication, a local fabricator who also made custom closing hardware for the piece. Franz and Paré-Mayer paired angled cypress slats with an industrial metal frame to create the entryway. A few paces behind the gate, a large glass door provides direct access to the home, fulfilling the owners’ wish for an entry vestibule that would be separate from the street. The angled wood slats offer privacy from the exterior, while selectively allowing light to penetrate through.
The focal point of the home’s modernized exterior is a custom, wood-and-steel entry gate designed by atelier KS and built by DeFauw Design + Fabrication, a local fabricator who also made custom closing hardware for the piece. Franz and Paré-Mayer paired angled cypress slats with an industrial metal frame to create the entryway. A few paces behind the gate, a large glass door provides direct access to the home, fulfilling the owners’ wish for an entry vestibule that would be separate from the street. The angled wood slats offer privacy from the exterior, while selectively allowing light to penetrate through.
Sunlight floods the interiors through the greenhouse volume.
Sunlight floods the interiors through the greenhouse volume.
“We talked about creating a sense of mystery when [guests] walked in from the street,” says Christopher. A gate swings open on a steel bar-stock frame to reveal a courtyard and the dining room beyond.
“We talked about creating a sense of mystery when [guests] walked in from the street,” says Christopher. A gate swings open on a steel bar-stock frame to reveal a courtyard and the dining room beyond.
White oak cabinetry features throughout the Weave house—including in the marble-clad master bathroom. The walk-in shower area with a copper soaking tub transforms from a private retreat to an outdoor experience with a pivoting door, custom built by Identity Construction.
White oak cabinetry features throughout the Weave house—including in the marble-clad master bathroom. The walk-in shower area with a copper soaking tub transforms from a private retreat to an outdoor experience with a pivoting door, custom built by Identity Construction.
On a trip to Naoshima, Japan, the Houston newlyweds behind Robertson Design fell in love with Tadao Ando’s concrete-composed museums. This led the couple to create a residence of their own comprised of a low concrete wall, concrete cube, and box clad in Siberian larch. The indoors are rounded out with white oak, marble, and leather-finished granite.
On a trip to Naoshima, Japan, the Houston newlyweds behind Robertson Design fell in love with Tadao Ando’s concrete-composed museums. This led the couple to create a residence of their own comprised of a low concrete wall, concrete cube, and box clad in Siberian larch. The indoors are rounded out with white oak, marble, and leather-finished granite.
The axially conceived linear layout meets the crossing of open space.
The axially conceived linear layout meets the crossing of open space.
Opening to the home's main entrance on the upper level, a large red sliding door—one of three—is painted Gypsy Red by Sherwin-Williams. To the left is the kitchen and dining space, and to the right is the living room and studio.
Opening to the home's main entrance on the upper level, a large red sliding door—one of three—is painted Gypsy Red by Sherwin-Williams. To the left is the kitchen and dining space, and to the right is the living room and studio.
Using concrete for the home's basic structure inspired the team to continue the theme inside with exposed concrete brick walls, floors, and benchtops. The resulting restrained palette creates a soothing backdrop for this sustainably-minded residence.
Using concrete for the home's basic structure inspired the team to continue the theme inside with exposed concrete brick walls, floors, and benchtops. The resulting restrained palette creates a soothing backdrop for this sustainably-minded residence.
The triangular pattern on the Vos sink adds texture and depth to its appearance.
The triangular pattern on the Vos sink adds texture and depth to its appearance.
The custom cedar tub, fabricated by Dovetail, elegantly fits into the master bathroom.
The custom cedar tub, fabricated by Dovetail, elegantly fits into the master bathroom.
Cero offers an offset vanity and a circular bowl.
Cero offers an offset vanity and a circular bowl.
The collection of bathroom fixtures includes a wall-mounted sink and vanity, a bathtub, and a round mirror.
The collection of bathroom fixtures includes a wall-mounted sink and vanity, a bathtub, and a round mirror.
As with the kitchen island bench and the cabinetry for the media unit, the bathroom vanity was custom designed by Studio Jackson Scott and built on-site using Australian Blackbutt.
As with the kitchen island bench and the cabinetry for the media unit, the bathroom vanity was custom designed by Studio Jackson Scott and built on-site using Australian Blackbutt.
A family’s getaway in the California desert includes a spa-like main bath with a large soaking tub that connects to an outdoor shower.
A family’s getaway in the California desert includes a spa-like main bath with a large soaking tub that connects to an outdoor shower.
A primary suite was created on the new second level, complete with a freestanding tub.
A primary suite was created on the new second level, complete with a freestanding tub.

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