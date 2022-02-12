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Collection by Kasia Olechowska

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Connie prefers to uses evergreen plants in the yard, "so that there is some something green to look at year-round,
Connie prefers to uses evergreen plants in the yard, "so that there is some something green to look at year-round,
At the open kitchen, solid birch plywood cabinetry and wall panelling add some tones and subtle patterns; the material is also evocative of the mid-modern century era.
At the open kitchen, solid birch plywood cabinetry and wall panelling add some tones and subtle patterns; the material is also evocative of the mid-modern century era.
Exposed rafters and a steel ridge beam bring character to the new space, as does oak herringbone floors, from 121 Flooring.
Exposed rafters and a steel ridge beam bring character to the new space, as does oak herringbone floors, from 121 Flooring.
The cabin hovers over the site on stilts, giving it a floating effect.
The cabin hovers over the site on stilts, giving it a floating effect.
Arriving at the cabin is now a joyous ritual. “Every time we push the gates back and see the view it’s this sense of ‘we’ve arrived’,” Matt says.
Arriving at the cabin is now a joyous ritual. “Every time we push the gates back and see the view it’s this sense of ‘we’ve arrived’,” Matt says.
“Where we let loose was on the window,” Matt says. “It’s an aluminium window frame, which is bushfire compliant and easy to install, but the way that we detailed it was about hiding the frame so that the eye is drawn into the space.”
“Where we let loose was on the window,” Matt says. “It’s an aluminium window frame, which is bushfire compliant and easy to install, but the way that we detailed it was about hiding the frame so that the eye is drawn into the space.”
After renting several holiday houses in the area, Matt knew the fireplace was a must in this region. The Stuv 6 freestanding fireplace from Oblica subtly delineates the dining and living areas.
After renting several holiday houses in the area, Matt knew the fireplace was a must in this region. The Stuv 6 freestanding fireplace from Oblica subtly delineates the dining and living areas.
The house is partially off-grid, with all water collected on site and all sewage treated and disposed of on site.
The house is partially off-grid, with all water collected on site and all sewage treated and disposed of on site.
Floor Plan of Olive Street Cabin by MGAO
Floor Plan of Olive Street Cabin by MGAO
The historic home sits tucked away at the end of a quiet street only minutes from the center of Hobart. Numerous cafes, restaurants, museums, and shops are within walking distance.
The historic home sits tucked away at the end of a quiet street only minutes from the center of Hobart. Numerous cafes, restaurants, museums, and shops are within walking distance.
Not everyone has a credibility bookcase. Your kids’ discarded toys and jackets may be strewn on the floor, or your roommate is in the throes of an online boxing class. Perhaps your cat is licking its unmentionables, and it’s not quite the scene you want to set for your one-on-one. Luckily, Zoom makes it easy to manifest the environment we want if the environment we have isn’t ideal. If you’ve ever wanted to dial in from a Dwell house, now’s your chance.
Not everyone has a credibility bookcase. Your kids’ discarded toys and jackets may be strewn on the floor, or your roommate is in the throes of an online boxing class. Perhaps your cat is licking its unmentionables, and it’s not quite the scene you want to set for your one-on-one. Luckily, Zoom makes it easy to manifest the environment we want if the environment we have isn’t ideal. If you’ve ever wanted to dial in from a Dwell house, now’s your chance.
6 Prefab Companies Ready to Build Your New Backyard Office: These prefab ADUs are the perfect solution for those in need of a separate home office.
6 Prefab Companies Ready to Build Your New Backyard Office: These prefab ADUs are the perfect solution for those in need of a separate home office.
This infographic summarizes Dr. Saxton's research on the ecological impact of living in a tiny home.
This infographic summarizes Dr. Saxton's research on the ecological impact of living in a tiny home.
Many tiny home dwellers develop eco-friendly habits when they downsize—like adopting a capsule wardrobe, carpooling more, and harvesting rainwater.
Many tiny home dwellers develop eco-friendly habits when they downsize—like adopting a capsule wardrobe, carpooling more, and harvesting rainwater.
Architect Lukáš Kordík gave his own 516-square-foot flat in Bratislava a modern makeover. For just a little more than $23,000, he transformed his home from a thicket of small rooms into a continuous, light-filled abode. Busting through a few walls took up much of the scant budget, but Kordík—who works for the Bratislava firm Gut Gut—also managed to redo the electrical, pipes, sewage, and heating while imbuing the place with a hip, old-meets-new vibe.
Architect Lukáš Kordík gave his own 516-square-foot flat in Bratislava a modern makeover. For just a little more than $23,000, he transformed his home from a thicket of small rooms into a continuous, light-filled abode. Busting through a few walls took up much of the scant budget, but Kordík—who works for the Bratislava firm Gut Gut—also managed to redo the electrical, pipes, sewage, and heating while imbuing the place with a hip, old-meets-new vibe.