New streamlined cabinets are painted in Benjamin Moore, ‘Sea Haze,’ with a super functional Caesarstone counter in ‘Organic White.’ For the backsplash, honed Calacatta Bettogli Classic marble was used to spotlight its dramatic veining. “Kirsti loves stone, so that was where we got to play,” says Mattingly.
Designers Sandy Gallois and Hana Mattingly worked with the owners to instill a whole new look and feel to this Lake Tahoe cabin, starting in the kitchen. “We're big foodies, and we love to cook and host,” says Kirsti, so the home was designed for friends and family to gather. As such, the designers relocated the sink to the peninsula so that whomever is there can stay in the conversation. The stools are the Danish Design Store High Stool, in soaped oak and natural leather.
Open kitchen with bar, supported by reclaimed I-beam
Open kitchen with island supported by reclaimed steel I-beam
Custom built walnut waterfall counter around the beverage center
The pantry lines the wall to the right.
There’s now enough space for a large island with seating at the center of the room.
We chose a warm black slab cabinet in the kitchen to contrast the rich white oak floors that carry throughout the main level.
A new office sits at the front of the house, and its moody walls and bookshelves contrast the other rooms' mostly light and neutral palette.
Grayish-green cabinets introduce one of the two main colors in the space. The white quartz countertop and backsplash provide a clean, minimal aesthetic.
Natural materials, such as wood and rattan, blend with pops of color. New wood flooring extends through all the living areas, creating a cohesive palette of materials.
