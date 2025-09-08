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Cristián created slots in the rear facade so that each home’s primary bedroom could have three exposures. The voids also allowed him to install skylights that illuminate the ground floor. The detailing of the ribbed exterior was adapted from a large institutional building designed by his father—“really almost a cut and paste,” says Cristián. The overhang at the rear of the building offers partial cover for the private walled patio that each family enjoys.
In this Bed-Stuy brownstone originally designed by Brooklyn's first female architect, Susanna E.C. Russell, the Brownstone Boys paired historic details with modern functionality. The Geberit Duofix In-Wall System frees up to nine inchers of floor space compared to traditional toilets, while the Sigma20 flush plate complements the design with a clean, understated presence. The Sigma20's dual-flush technology and matte, fingerprint-resistant finish in black complement the home's Berlin-inspired aesthetic, blending seamlessly with deep blue tiles and moody contemporary touches.
The oxidized red color <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif;">(Bull's Blood #E444 runs throughout the house, from the façade of the annex to the red concrete floors on the ground floor and the same color used to paint the wooden beams in the gabled roof on the second floor.
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