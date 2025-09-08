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Collection by Drew Rasmussen

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Two bathrooms are painted in an energizing teal.
Two bathrooms are painted in an energizing teal.
From the house, there’s 170-degree views of the ocean, as its perched above the palms. Its height allows the family to feel the ocean breeze, and the unique design of the roof allows passive cooling.
From the house, there’s 170-degree views of the ocean, as its perched above the palms. Its height allows the family to feel the ocean breeze, and the unique design of the roof allows passive cooling.
The kitchen was outfitted with wide corridors, open shelving, and easy-open drawers that make it easy for Bhavani's mother, who uses a walker, to navigate the room and access meal-prep items.
The kitchen was outfitted with wide corridors, open shelving, and easy-open drawers that make it easy for Bhavani's mother, who uses a walker, to navigate the room and access meal-prep items.
An outdoor shower features two tones of tile from Clay Imports. The smaller, blue squares are the same ones used for the pool's trim.
An outdoor shower features two tones of tile from Clay Imports. The smaller, blue squares are the same ones used for the pool's trim.
Niche Interior Designs made the bathroom vanity.
Niche Interior Designs made the bathroom vanity.
Cristián created slots in the rear facade so that each home’s primary bedroom could have three exposures. The voids also allowed him to install skylights that illuminate the ground floor. The detailing of the ribbed exterior was adapted from a large institutional building designed by his father—“really almost a cut and paste,” says Cristián. The overhang at the rear of the building offers partial cover for the private walled patio that each family enjoys.
Cristián created slots in the rear facade so that each home’s primary bedroom could have three exposures. The voids also allowed him to install skylights that illuminate the ground floor. The detailing of the ribbed exterior was adapted from a large institutional building designed by his father—“really almost a cut and paste,” says Cristián. The overhang at the rear of the building offers partial cover for the private walled patio that each family enjoys.
In this Bed-Stuy brownstone originally designed by Brooklyn's first female architect, Susanna E.C. Russell, the Brownstone Boys paired historic details with modern functionality. The Geberit Duofix In-Wall System frees up to nine inchers of floor space compared to traditional toilets, while the Sigma20 flush plate complements the design with a clean, understated presence. The Sigma20's dual-flush technology and matte, fingerprint-resistant finish in black complement the home's Berlin-inspired aesthetic, blending seamlessly with deep blue tiles and moody contemporary touches.
In this Bed-Stuy brownstone originally designed by Brooklyn's first female architect, Susanna E.C. Russell, the Brownstone Boys paired historic details with modern functionality. The Geberit Duofix In-Wall System frees up to nine inchers of floor space compared to traditional toilets, while the Sigma20 flush plate complements the design with a clean, understated presence. The Sigma20's dual-flush technology and matte, fingerprint-resistant finish in black complement the home's Berlin-inspired aesthetic, blending seamlessly with deep blue tiles and moody contemporary touches.
Classic materials like marble, tile, and wood are used throughout this Carroll Gardens brownstone, but applied to modern, streamlined forms like this clean-lined floating vanity. “When you get that mix right, the bathroom feels both timeless and totally usable day to day,” says Slocum.
Classic materials like marble, tile, and wood are used throughout this Carroll Gardens brownstone, but applied to modern, streamlined forms like this clean-lined floating vanity. “When you get that mix right, the bathroom feels both timeless and totally usable day to day,” says Slocum.
A scalloped red lacquered MDF island adds sculptural presence to the compact kitchen, paired with Cambria Minnesota Snow countertops in matte finish—chosen after visiting countless showrooms.
A scalloped red lacquered MDF island adds sculptural presence to the compact kitchen, paired with Cambria Minnesota Snow countertops in matte finish—chosen after visiting countless showrooms.
CESI Full Body tiles in Ossido cover the walls while a checkered pattern of Agata and Sodio tiles defines the floor.
CESI Full Body tiles in Ossido cover the walls while a checkered pattern of Agata and Sodio tiles defines the floor.
The oxidized red color <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">(Bull's Blood #E444 by CIN), is a theme that </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">runs throughout the house, from the façade of the annex to the red concrete floors on the ground floor and the same color used to paint the wooden beams in the gabled roof on the second floor.</span>
The oxidized red color <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">(Bull's Blood #E444 runs throughout the house, from the façade of the annex to the red concrete floors on the ground floor and the same color used to paint the wooden beams in the gabled roof on the second floor.
In addition to the red façade, floor and ceiling, a rich forest green (Green Smoke #E160, by CIN) was combined with a warm, mustard-yellow accent color (Yellow Mustard #E714 by CIN) in the annex bedrooms.
In addition to the red façade, floor and ceiling, a rich forest green (Green Smoke #E160, by CIN) was combined with a warm, mustard-yellow accent color (Yellow Mustard #E714 by CIN) in the annex bedrooms.
The kitchen balances functionality with quiet materiality — oak, concrete, and blackened steel. Stools by Muuto.
The kitchen balances functionality with quiet materiality — oak, concrete, and blackened steel. Stools by Muuto.
The Periphery's cantilevered deck extends into the desert, hovering lightly above slickrock and wetlands.
The Periphery's cantilevered deck extends into the desert, hovering lightly above slickrock and wetlands.
The team removed a dumbwaiter to make room for plenty of storage to the left of the sink in the kids' bathroom. The colorful tile choices are meant to age well as the children grow. "I liked the idea of it being playful and bright,
The team removed a dumbwaiter to make room for plenty of storage to the left of the sink in the kids' bathroom. The colorful tile choices are meant to age well as the children grow. "I liked the idea of it being playful and bright,
The custom kitchen millwork is designed by reBuild Workshop, and fabricated by Custom Lotus, with quartzite counters. The high stools in white oak are by Space Copenhagen.
The custom kitchen millwork is designed by reBuild Workshop, and fabricated by Custom Lotus, with quartzite counters. The high stools in white oak are by Space Copenhagen.

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