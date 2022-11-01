At $5,890, the 30-inch BlueStar range with color was a splurge. Sam extended the original countertop so it's now on both sides of the range, making sure to keep the rounded edge. "For it to all feel so continuous, was a success for me,
There’s even a sense of play in the entryway: Bocci lights are installed in the layout of the Orion constellation.
The tunnel in the Sky Room is just one of the delightful discoveries in this home.
“Having nice design is great, but how can you support the ways you want to live?” says Adair. She and Kopp did the same discovery process as their clients to help push them into purpose. “It was so helpful in figuring out how to shape the moments we wanted.”
This little nook beneath the Sky Room features a dreamy cloud mural: a snapshot of the sky painted pink and made into a custom wallpaper.
Adair and Kopp commissioned the metal fabricator who did the railings to create the monkey-bar rungs that line the hallway, powder-coated in seafoam green. Rings can attach to the monkey bars to give the boys a different type of challenge.
The designers recreated the carport as a dining area, arranging the space with a living wall, a painted brick wall, a tk ceiling with recessed lighting, a teak table and bench, and director chairs.
The wet bar features a backsplash covered with copper-colored glass tile. The lower cabinets are shou sugi ban–treated red oak, and the open shelves are made of white oak.
