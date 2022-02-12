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Collection by Krzysztof Nicewicz

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In contrast to the bright interior, the architects chose dark exterior cladding to blend the cabin into its natural surroundings. The pine planks are finished with a high-quality, oil-based stain, and in the spirit of minimal intervention, the house sits on a wooden platform secured onto galvanized steel pillars.
In contrast to the bright interior, the architects chose dark exterior cladding to blend the cabin into its natural surroundings. The pine planks are finished with a high-quality, oil-based stain, and in the spirit of minimal intervention, the house sits on a wooden platform secured onto galvanized steel pillars.
The homeowner, Raúl Castellazzi, is a young tech professional who wanted a simple place to crash during his frequent trips from Santiago to the sea.
The homeowner, Raúl Castellazzi, is a young tech professional who wanted a simple place to crash during his frequent trips from Santiago to the sea.
At night, full-height glazing makes the cabin glows from within.
At night, full-height glazing makes the cabin glows from within.
Everything brought to the island must be transported by boat or barge, so furniture is minimal. Carsten purchased the 1960 Rais wood stove more than a decade ago with the intention of using it in a cabin one day.
Everything brought to the island must be transported by boat or barge, so furniture is minimal. Carsten purchased the 1960 Rais wood stove more than a decade ago with the intention of using it in a cabin one day.
The polished concrete floor inside gives way to a brick patio and a garden behind the house. Two embaúba trees grow up the atrium from indoor beds in the living room. The Atibaia counter stools and Eclipse dining table are from Casa Paulo Alves. The Tiza chairs are from Del Portillo. The C11 white sofa by Marcus Ferreira is from Carbono, and the metal-framed lounge chairs are from Paulo Mendes da Rocha. The metal planter is from AMP. The kitchen cabinetry was designed by Arkitito.
The polished concrete floor inside gives way to a brick patio and a garden behind the house. Two embaúba trees grow up the atrium from indoor beds in the living room. The Atibaia counter stools and Eclipse dining table are from Casa Paulo Alves. The Tiza chairs are from Del Portillo. The C11 white sofa by Marcus Ferreira is from Carbono, and the metal-framed lounge chairs are from Paulo Mendes da Rocha. The metal planter is from AMP. The kitchen cabinetry was designed by Arkitito.
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The dining table was designed by FMT Estudio and fabricated by Yuc Arte.
The dining table was designed by FMT Estudio and fabricated by Yuc Arte.

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