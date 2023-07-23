The guest bath has a retro feel with Clé Tile’s Forage white terrazzo, New York Tile Company’s 4x4 pink tile, a Moreno Bath MOB high-gloss white vanity, and light fixtures and a mirror from West Elm.
For the bathroom, local studio Dusty Whipple Designs created a custom concrete sink. It sits within waterproof tadelakt plaster walls that run into the shower and around the room.
The adjacent bathroom was plastered to maintain the minimalist palette, and provide soothing contrast with the wood detailing everywhere else.
A moodier aesthetic emerges in the guest house with concrete and inky tones.
The principal bathroom features the same green tone found in the principal bedroom and wardrobe.
The woodburning sauna stove is made by a Finnish company, IKI.
The serene wood-clad sauna.
Main bathroom
Dal Tile “Keystones” in Arctic White and Emerald cover the guest bathroom.
An idea that works well for outdoor showers or Zen-style bathrooms with wooden bathtubs, ladders—such as the Nomad Shelf System from Skagerak—don't scream "I'm storage," and can be used as a toiletry shelf or towel rack.
Place a cactus or succulent in your bathroom if you want all the benefits of greenery but not much of the work.