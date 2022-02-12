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Raleigh-based In Situ Studio designed "Fred" to nestle up to a wooded site, using Sto Powerwall stucco on the main body, with Hardie Plank siding and MiraTEC trim on the pop-out. Read about another North Carolina home by the architects in the May issue of Dwell. Courtesy of Richard Leo Johnson / Atlantic Archives Inc.
While there are some windows facing the street, the majority of the light comes through the more exposed side of the house. The exterior is clad in Hardie Board siding and features Ridley windows. The structure has zero setback from three of its four property lines, a potential fire hazard according to the building department. In order to build as close to the edges as possible, the team had to introduce a commercial sprinkler system to ensure that flames could be contained.
The dreamy rooftop looks out over Noe Valley. Built-in redwood benches surround a concrete ﬁre pit; the bluestone pavers are part of a Bison deck system. An oversize, barrel-like teak hot tub from Roberts Hot Tubs allows for a soak in the garden-like setting, which features plants selected and installed by Danielle Coulter of Collecting Flowers.