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Collection by Casey Doyle

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Colorful lamps by Michał Korchowiec occupied a basement room at the Baggio Military Hospital. The designer demonstrated how each colorful component could be removed or swapped to alter the glow.
Colorful lamps by Michał Korchowiec occupied a basement room at the Baggio Military Hospital. The designer demonstrated how each colorful component could be removed or swapped to alter the glow.
Chalet Pelerin is one of two Tarentaise Valley ski lodges from luxury hospitality brand Eleven in the French Alps.
Chalet Pelerin is one of two Tarentaise Valley ski lodges from luxury hospitality brand Eleven in the French Alps.
Two-story Eames Pavilion, 2026.
Two-story Eames Pavilion, 2026.
Ludwig Godefroy designed this refuge in Marquesa, Mexico, to feel like both a protect shelter without losing the romance of a secluded cabin.
Ludwig Godefroy designed this refuge in Marquesa, Mexico, to feel like both a protect shelter without losing the romance of a secluded cabin.
When the couple bought the home, the yard had mature native Ash, Oak, Cedar, and Douglas Fir trees, and a Japanese-inspired garden.
When the couple bought the home, the yard had mature native Ash, Oak, Cedar, and Douglas Fir trees, and a Japanese-inspired garden.
"We can't get enough of the ceramic tile flooring, it's so Brazilian and it looks surprisingly good in the interior of an apartment,
"We can't get enough of the ceramic tile flooring, it's so Brazilian and it looks surprisingly good in the interior of an apartment,
Built in 1811, the well-preserved Marbury House has a redbrick facade and a storied place in America’s political history.
Built in 1811, the well-preserved Marbury House has a redbrick facade and a storied place in America’s political history.
Design firm Studio AHEAD and wood sculptor Ido Yoshimoto created a fireplace mantel and a threshold for a couple's Berkeley home.
Design firm Studio AHEAD and wood sculptor Ido Yoshimoto created a fireplace mantel and a threshold for a couple's Berkeley home.
Sheila and Steve looked into selling their home, but financially it made more sense (at the time) to renovate instead.
Sheila and Steve looked into selling their home, but financially it made more sense (at the time) to renovate instead.

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