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Collection by Penelope Starr-Karlin

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A curved window in the office/guest bedroom is topped with a mirror. "Originally, it was going to be a skylight, but that became cost-prohibitive,
A curved window in the office/guest bedroom is topped with a mirror. "Originally, it was going to be a skylight, but that became cost-prohibitive,
Danny had suggested bringing color to the stairwell, and Warwas chose Benjamin Moore's "Butter
Danny had suggested bringing color to the stairwell, and Warwas chose Benjamin Moore's "Butter
Before: Upstairs, a meandering walkway missed opportunities for usable space.
Before: Upstairs, a meandering walkway missed opportunities for usable space.