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Collection by Ryan Turnbow

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The living area features a Strato CB2 sectional that Melody owned before the couple moved in together. In the kitchen, pendants made by the pair hang over a concrete-topped island.
The living area features a Strato CB2 sectional that Melody owned before the couple moved in together. In the kitchen, pendants made by the pair hang over a concrete-topped island.
In the bathroom, a poured concrete sink makes everything feel built-in. "The tub’s curve mimics the architecture,
In the bathroom, a poured concrete sink makes everything feel built-in. "The tub’s curve mimics the architecture,
Only a set of sliding doors separates the kids’ room from the master bedroom in a Toronto, Ontario, home. When the time is right, there's a track inlaid in the ceiling for a four-panel bifold wall to divide the space into two private rooms for the children. Read the whole story here.
Only a set of sliding doors separates the kids’ room from the master bedroom in a Toronto, Ontario, home. When the time is right, there's a track inlaid in the ceiling for a four-panel bifold wall to divide the space into two private rooms for the children. Read the whole story here.
Tan built storage into every available corner of the house, including the stairs, each of which contains a drawer.
Tan built storage into every available corner of the house, including the stairs, each of which contains a drawer.
Most of the corner apartment faces west, offering expansive views and copious afternoon-evening sunlight.
Most of the corner apartment faces west, offering expansive views and copious afternoon-evening sunlight.
The sectional is from Dellarobbia, and the leather chair is the Toro Lounge Chair from Blu Dot. Annie Wise sourced the rugs and accent pillows.
The sectional is from Dellarobbia, and the leather chair is the Toro Lounge Chair from Blu Dot. Annie Wise sourced the rugs and accent pillows.
After: By knocking down a wall, they opened up the kitchen to the living room to create one great room, ideal for entertaining.
After: By knocking down a wall, they opened up the kitchen to the living room to create one great room, ideal for entertaining.
The couple refinished the original Fir floors, and planed and sanded down the original moldings and white-washed them. They painted the original fireplace with black matte paint and stenciled a contrasting glossy pattern on the tile. Jason designed and built the coffee table, and the walnut console, which has laser-cut perforated doors. (There’s an inset, upholstered seat for sitting when donning shoes that the cat loves to sleep in.)
The couple refinished the original Fir floors, and planed and sanded down the original moldings and white-washed them. They painted the original fireplace with black matte paint and stenciled a contrasting glossy pattern on the tile. Jason designed and built the coffee table, and the walnut console, which has laser-cut perforated doors. (There’s an inset, upholstered seat for sitting when donning shoes that the cat loves to sleep in.)
The exposed rafters were carried into the exterior areas, including the covered patio.
The exposed rafters were carried into the exterior areas, including the covered patio.
The original Doug fir floors were revealed, cleaned, and refinished, as were the crossbeams at the ceiling.
The original Doug fir floors were revealed, cleaned, and refinished, as were the crossbeams at the ceiling.
Brooke and Tobi found the dining table on Craigslist, from a Eugene carpenter who specializes in refinishing vintage furniture. The chairs and light are vintage, and the white oak banquette is designed by Boyer, with Brooke’s love of the Audo hotel for inspiration. “They have a dining area that has an insert in the back of the dining bench to lean photos and pictures,” says Brooke.
Brooke and Tobi found the dining table on Craigslist, from a Eugene carpenter who specializes in refinishing vintage furniture. The chairs and light are vintage, and the white oak banquette is designed by Boyer, with Brooke’s love of the Audo hotel for inspiration. “They have a dining area that has an insert in the back of the dining bench to lean photos and pictures,” says Brooke.
The house retained its same basic form in front, part of a lush West Seattle neighborhood.
The house retained its same basic form in front, part of a lush West Seattle neighborhood.
The team painted the exterior brick after patching it in places, like the section left by the removal of the door. “We could find the exact texture of brick, that classic Roman running bond, but we could not find it in the right color,” says architect Kailin Gregga. Painting the entire exterior unifies the façade. Rich Brilliant Willing “Hoist” sconces in Black was also added.
The team painted the exterior brick after patching it in places, like the section left by the removal of the door. “We could find the exact texture of brick, that classic Roman running bond, but we could not find it in the right color,” says architect Kailin Gregga. Painting the entire exterior unifies the façade. Rich Brilliant Willing “Hoist” sconces in Black was also added.

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