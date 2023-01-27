Exposed beams continue into the kitchen ceiling, where minimal details and contrasting dark shades emphasize the natural materials. The window frames are positioned as “fins” to draw in just enough southern-facing light to keep the room comfortable.
The kitchen is marked by its Wolf gas range, white Carrara marble countertop bar, and Cobb Rise & Fall pendants by Original BTC. The architect designed a custom wine glass holder, which hangs nearby.
“The roof structure is exposed in every room of the house, which leads the eye to connect all of the rooms together, making the house seem bigger than it really is,” Hutchison says. Dunn Lumber supplied the laminate shelves for the study.
“They wanted to keep the house to one level so that they could retire there without worrying about stairs and access,” Hutchison says. The home features two bedrooms, and the second one is available to guests and the homeowners’ college-age son.
Black steel-framed windows continue into the airy kitchen, complete with bespoke cabinetry.
MAIN BEDROOM - 750 square foot vaulted plywood suite, with polished concrete terrazzo floors, clerestory views of the nearby boulder spires, and floor to ceiling windows looking out to the Mojave desert and the twinkling city lights far below.