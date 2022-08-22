Limited tickets remaining
:
Dwell Open House Los Angeles
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Subscribe
Sign In
d
Collection by
Deepak Srinivasan
Favorites
View
9
Photos
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site:
zimenko.ua
The corner library takes color inspiration from the facade.
A tiny outbuilding offers a cozy living space inside a simple shell.
The box-shaped extension plays off the familiar farmhouse typology, creating a series of intriguing contrasts.
The minimal form is an ideal beach side retreat and a beautiful combination of high end design and beach living.
Share