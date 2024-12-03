Pellegrino worked closely with the project's cabinetmaker and contractor on the kitchen's custom birch plywood cabinetry. She designed the floating and cantilevered shelves, for which the support of the plywood walls was essential.
In the kitchen, rose pink cabinetry combines with counters by Surface1 in a pearl gray. The cooktop and oven are by Bosch, and the faucet is by Graff.
The stairs feature a geometric pattern of holes generated by a software script that allows rain to slip through to the lake below.
A high-gloss iroko-wood sink in the sleeping cabin's bathroom, designed by architecture students at the University of Toronto.
All across the property, blocks of jewel-toned color meet raw materials, like a hot pink concrete wall next to a Cor-Ten steel door with a rebar handle.
The swanky mid-pool conversation pit was added by new owners during the renovation of a 1970s Brutalist villa in Sardinia, Italy.
The walls, floor, and ceiling are all covered in waterproof lime plaster, Mortex by Beal.
The built-in furniture, including the couch, low shelf, and coffee table, is all made from the same wood with the same finish so as to bland with the floors. Bespoke velvet cushions line the couch and the artwork is by Jon.
The apartment now revolves around a central green core, which integrates the kitchen, built-ins for storage, and a wardrobe. A backsplash and counter in engineered stone contrasts the core’s lacquered MDF.
The unit allows for fluid circulation, includes part of the kitchen, and houses a staggering suite of built-in storage.
Millwork conceals everything from kitchen appliances to a washer and dryer, and even elevates the bedroom to create distinction in the small space.
The steel stair and railing were fabricated by CLS Welding & Fabrication.
Blackbutt timber lines the ceiling, while steelwork joinery and perforated metal detail take inspiration from industrial architecture.
The living and dining areas look onto the central courtyard, where the original kitchen hearth has been rebuilt as an outdoor fireplace. “We had to rebuild it because it was falling down, but we used the same bricks and just cleaned it up,” says Stanley.