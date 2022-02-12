Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
Collection by Luis Bravo

Favorites

View 260 Photos
Now, tall storage cabinets surround a niche with Kappa tile from 41Zero42, this time in a brighter hue, combined with a plainsawn white oak frame and Rosso Verona marble counter.
Now, tall storage cabinets surround a niche with Kappa tile from 41Zero42, this time in a brighter hue, combined with a plainsawn white oak frame and Rosso Verona marble counter.
The cabinetry on this side of the kitchen is painted Farrow &amp; Ball's "Pea Flower Tea.
The cabinetry on this side of the kitchen is painted Farrow &amp; Ball's "Pea Flower Tea.
The primary suite was converted from the original carport by a previous owner and features wood slat detailing, clerestory windows, an ensuite bathrom, and a walk-in closet.
The primary suite was converted from the original carport by a previous owner and features wood slat detailing, clerestory windows, an ensuite bathrom, and a walk-in closet.
The living room looks out onto the “Queen's Necklace,” a stretch of the L.A. coastline connecting the Palisades to Palos Verdes.
The living room looks out onto the “Queen's Necklace,” a stretch of the L.A. coastline connecting the Palisades to Palos Verdes.
“Using an inverted plan, the street-level entrance leads directly to the second floor,” writes listing agent Brian Linder.
“Using an inverted plan, the street-level entrance leads directly to the second floor,” writes listing agent Brian Linder.
The property is widely recognized as the last surviving Wallace Neff Airform House in the U.S.
The property is widely recognized as the last surviving Wallace Neff Airform House in the U.S.
Designed by William Wallace Eschbach, this 1953 home still has many of its original details—including its kitchen, bathrooms, and even the landscaping.
Designed by William Wallace Eschbach, this 1953 home still has many of its original details—including its kitchen, bathrooms, and even the landscaping.
In the loft, complete with operable skylight, the wood ceiling is painted "Magnolia
In the loft, complete with operable skylight, the wood ceiling is painted "Magnolia
Previously, a screened porch at the front left had been enclosed for additional living space, but wasn’t very usable, so Jobe and Corral converted it back to its original purpose. Now, it serves as a mudroom and a transition space before entering the living room. The preserved board and batten siding is painted Benjamin Moore ‘Kendall Charcoal’ and the ceiling fans are from Schoolhouse. Board-formed concrete replaced the brick, and new steps are formed by limestone slabs taken from the tops of quarries so that the top surface is natural.
Previously, a screened porch at the front left had been enclosed for additional living space, but wasn’t very usable, so Jobe and Corral converted it back to its original purpose. Now, it serves as a mudroom and a transition space before entering the living room. The preserved board and batten siding is painted Benjamin Moore ‘Kendall Charcoal’ and the ceiling fans are from Schoolhouse. Board-formed concrete replaced the brick, and new steps are formed by limestone slabs taken from the tops of quarries so that the top surface is natural.
The cathedral-ceilinged great room spans 20-by-24 feet with 14-foot ceilings—impossibly grand for a 1,050-square-foot house. The kitchen island doubles as stair railing, eliminating visual interruptions between living, dining and cooking zones.
The cathedral-ceilinged great room spans 20-by-24 feet with 14-foot ceilings—impossibly grand for a 1,050-square-foot house. The kitchen island doubles as stair railing, eliminating visual interruptions between living, dining and cooking zones.
The site was once part of the ranch of transcendental mystic Dr. Franklin Merrell-Wolff, who studied spirituality and consciousness and founded the group Assembly of Man.
The site was once part of the ranch of transcendental mystic Dr. Franklin Merrell-Wolff, who studied spirituality and consciousness and founded the group Assembly of Man.
The meticulously maintained Bel Air home is a midcentury time capsule that still stands true to the architect’s vision.
The meticulously maintained Bel Air home is a midcentury time capsule that still stands true to the architect’s vision.
The strip between the glass panels is Ipe, same as the deck, it’s just retained its original hue beneath the four-foot-deep overhangs. The deck is wrapped in a steel channel, in a nod to the steel used inside.
The strip between the glass panels is Ipe, same as the deck, it’s just retained its original hue beneath the four-foot-deep overhangs. The deck is wrapped in a steel channel, in a nod to the steel used inside.
Steel plate makes for an ultra-low-profile countertop and echoes the steel used inside and out.
Steel plate makes for an ultra-low-profile countertop and echoes the steel used inside and out.
Floor-to-ceiling glass melds the tiny building with its surroundings, while nine-foot-tall ceilings give it a spacious feel.
Floor-to-ceiling glass melds the tiny building with its surroundings, while nine-foot-tall ceilings give it a spacious feel.
Once used to transmit messages to the U.S. during World War II, the bunker is now a holiday rental tucked into the Cornwall landscape.
Once used to transmit messages to the U.S. during World War II, the bunker is now a holiday rental tucked into the Cornwall landscape.

240 more saves