SubscribeSign In
r
Collection by RSB

Favorites

View 6 Photos
"The sunken living room was my way of bringing Tom into my retro-hippie world,
"The sunken living room was my way of bringing Tom into my retro-hippie world,
There’s now a wood-paneled entry alcove inside the new front door, with a built-in bench, storage, and coat hooks.
There’s now a wood-paneled entry alcove inside the new front door, with a built-in bench, storage, and coat hooks.