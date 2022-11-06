SubscribeSign In
The interior is lined with Rimu, a native timber from New Zealand. This cladding follows the same gentle arch of the barrel vault and imbues the interior with warmth and the beauty of natural timber. “The curved rimu-lined barrel vaults are one of my favorite moments,” reveals architect William Samuels. “I love the way they draw the eye to the arched windows at either end and provide warmth and delight to the interiors.”
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Aqua subway tile provides a coastal feel for the bathroom. "Since we're pretty conscious about weight, we built the bathroom using metal studs and Schluter Kerdi Board, which is a super lightweight material,
Heirloom pieces have been a go-to for Davison—a bit of Georgia to remind her of home, though her look is always evolving.
A gray marble counter adds texture and visual interest to this kitchen designed by Jesse Vickers.
The custom Bulthaup kitchen is outfitted with Gaggenau appliances and Caesarstone countertops.
The renovation included an additional bathroom, to round out the total to two.
Green hydraulic tiles create a soothing scene in one of the couple's newly-refreshed bathrooms.
Four photovoltaic panels on the roof generate a considerable amount of energy throughout the year.
The north-facing bedroom enjoys a view of the elevated pool, which sits at the end of an elevated pier jutting into the forest.
The wood-paneled breezeway serves as a classic Maine “L”, connecting the garage and workshop to the mainhouse and providing a seasonal screened porch for outdoor dining and entertaining. “We use it a lot in the summertime,
A second spruce alcove frames a nook with wool-covered custom seating, and features Nendo’s Innerblow coffee tables with blown molten-glass tops; the geometric pillows were designed by Yovanovitch.
The cozy interior is wrapped in hemlock wood, which Esherick also used in the house he designed following this one in the Kent Woodlands area. A Thonet chair joins a Ben Soleimani rug for Restoration Hardware in the seating area.
The design team retained the old supports, which now frame the kitchen. Jessica picked DeVol cabinets and systems for their traditional-meets-streamlined style.
Bathroom tiles continue the visual theme of warm terra-cotta-like tones, embellished by gold-finished faucets.
