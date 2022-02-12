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A barn-style door in the carport slides open to reveal the potting room foyer.
A barn-style door in the carport slides open to reveal the potting room foyer.
Displaying canvases by Steven Criqui (left) and Antonio Adriano Puleo (right), the transformed living room features a sculptural ceiling accented by a grate that brings light from the skylight in the expanded attic space above. Puleo designed the geometric print on the bench, which was made by James Melinat of Reigns Studio, who also built the custom cabinetry and bookshelves. Trifold sliders from Fleetwood open to the rear yard.
Displaying canvases by Steven Criqui (left) and Antonio Adriano Puleo (right), the transformed living room features a sculptural ceiling accented by a grate that brings light from the skylight in the expanded attic space above. Puleo designed the geometric print on the bench, which was made by James Melinat of Reigns Studio, who also built the custom cabinetry and bookshelves. Trifold sliders from Fleetwood open to the rear yard.
“The living room ceiling brought the whole project together,” designer Ben Warwas explains. “It was a win-win because we also got a whole new facade in the back.”
“The living room ceiling brought the whole project together,” designer Ben Warwas explains. “It was a win-win because we also got a whole new facade in the back.”
An exposed steel beam and column—painted in cheerful Benjamin Moore Pumpkin Patch—celebrates the structural intervention needed to open up the space. An Oblure Arch pendant in blue anchors the dining area.
An exposed steel beam and column—painted in cheerful Benjamin Moore Pumpkin Patch—celebrates the structural intervention needed to open up the space. An Oblure Arch pendant in blue anchors the dining area.
Woud’s modular sofa provides a vibrant accent color used elsewhere in the house and ADU. The striped club chair is from Ferm Living; the Eames chair and ottoman were among the only things the couple brought with them from Colorado. The knot cushions are by Design House Stockholm, and the prints are by Cornelia Thomsen.
Woud’s modular sofa provides a vibrant accent color used elsewhere in the house and ADU. The striped club chair is from Ferm Living; the Eames chair and ottoman were among the only things the couple brought with them from Colorado. The knot cushions are by Design House Stockholm, and the prints are by Cornelia Thomsen.
Picking up on shades of blue used elsewhere, a blue cement tile from Zia Tile brightens the primary bathroom. The shower is lined with tile from Daltile.
Picking up on shades of blue used elsewhere, a blue cement tile from Zia Tile brightens the primary bathroom. The shower is lined with tile from Daltile.
Taalman Architecture, Terremoto, and interior designer Kathryn McCullough honor the past while transforming a compact Mount Washington cabin into a family retreat.
Taalman Architecture, Terremoto, and interior designer Kathryn McCullough honor the past while transforming a compact Mount Washington cabin into a family retreat.
Architect Linda Taalman worked with landscape designers Terremoto and homeowners Kathryn McCullough and Andrew Bulbrook to revamp and expand this 1955 cabin in the woods of Mount Washington. "The intention with the design was to have a conversation with Kemper Nomland, Jr. who was the original architect by experimenting with the wood framing and ceiling plane,
Architect Linda Taalman worked with landscape designers Terremoto and homeowners Kathryn McCullough and Andrew Bulbrook to revamp and expand this 1955 cabin in the woods of Mount Washington. "The intention with the design was to have a conversation with Kemper Nomland, Jr. who was the original architect by experimenting with the wood framing and ceiling plane,
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The ceramics studio was built on the posts and beams of an abandoned pergola from the old estate. Its new enclosure consists of a roof elevated off of the original rafters, and glazing applied directly to shelves that are suspended between the original columns.</span>
The ceramics studio was built on the posts and beams of an abandoned pergola from the old estate. Its new enclosure consists of a roof elevated off of the original rafters, and glazing applied directly to shelves that are suspended between the original columns.
“The original house was more about viewing nature from afar,” says architect Alice Fung of the 1954 structure, which is perched at the highest point on the site. “The new buildings are very connected to the land and allow people to go outdoors at every level.”
“The original house was more about viewing nature from afar,” says architect Alice Fung of the 1954 structure, which is perched at the highest point on the site. “The new buildings are very connected to the land and allow people to go outdoors at every level.”
Fung and Blatt worked slowly on the project over five years. But it was a rhythm Mary and Carlton appreciated, as it allowed for the design to emerge in close dialogue with the site.
Fung and Blatt worked slowly on the project over five years. But it was a rhythm Mary and Carlton appreciated, as it allowed for the design to emerge in close dialogue with the site.
Now, the main kitchen opens to the rear deck via large sliding glass doors, and the dining room is in the former kitchen space.
Now, the main kitchen opens to the rear deck via large sliding glass doors, and the dining room is in the former kitchen space.
Matching the grain and texture of the kitchen to the rest of the cladding in the house creates a seamless look and adds coziness and warmth to an otherwise-open space.
Matching the grain and texture of the kitchen to the rest of the cladding in the house creates a seamless look and adds coziness and warmth to an otherwise-open space.
In the living room, a leather sling chair from <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Mobili Vintage</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> sits beside a Moroccan rug and Kantara poufs. The original joists were restored and exposed to give this room more character. </span>
Mobili Vintage
With a brand-new plan, vibrant decor, and a bright-yellow door, Ghislaine Viñas reinvigorated a 600-square-foot kit house for her family.
With a brand-new plan, vibrant decor, and a bright-yellow door, Ghislaine Viñas reinvigorated a 600-square-foot kit house for her family.
To most eyes, Ezequiel Farca’s 1970s-style concrete home in Mexico City looked like a teardown. Even the lot itself—shallow and crammed against a steep hillside—wasn’t particularly alluring. But Farca saw through all the restraints to create a spa-like refuge in one of the world’s most energetic cities. "It’s is such a hectic place. You’re bombarded by so much information the moment you step into the streets," says Farca, who first gained prominence as a furniture and interior designer. "So we envisioned this house as a retreat, a kind of a temple." The rooftop courtyard is lined with a verdant mix of indigenous plants, including banana trees, palm trees, lion’s claw, Mexican breadfruit, and native vines. The chaise longues were designed for Farca’s EF Collection.
To most eyes, Ezequiel Farca’s 1970s-style concrete home in Mexico City looked like a teardown. Even the lot itself—shallow and crammed against a steep hillside—wasn’t particularly alluring. But Farca saw through all the restraints to create a spa-like refuge in one of the world’s most energetic cities. "It’s is such a hectic place. You’re bombarded by so much information the moment you step into the streets," says Farca, who first gained prominence as a furniture and interior designer. "So we envisioned this house as a retreat, a kind of a temple." The rooftop courtyard is lined with a verdant mix of indigenous plants, including banana trees, palm trees, lion’s claw, Mexican breadfruit, and native vines. The chaise longues were designed for Farca’s EF Collection.
Cristián and Maida’s bedroom overlooks the only rear patio in the complex with a swimming pool, which has been a refuge for the kids during the pandemic.
Cristián and Maida’s bedroom overlooks the only rear patio in the complex with a swimming pool, which has been a refuge for the kids during the pandemic.

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