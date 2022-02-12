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Displaying canvases by Steven Criqui (left) and Antonio Adriano Puleo (right), the transformed living room features a sculptural ceiling accented by a grate that brings light from the skylight in the expanded attic space above. Puleo designed the geometric print on the bench, which was made by James Melinat of Reigns Studio, who also built the custom cabinetry and bookshelves. Trifold sliders from Fleetwood open to the rear yard.
Woud’s modular sofa provides a vibrant accent color used elsewhere in the house and ADU. The striped club chair is from Ferm Living; the Eames chair and ottoman were among the only things the couple brought with them from Colorado. The knot cushions are by Design House Stockholm, and the prints are by Cornelia Thomsen.
Architect Linda Taalman worked with landscape designers Terremoto and homeowners Kathryn McCullough and Andrew Bulbrook to revamp and expand this 1955 cabin in the woods of Mount Washington. "The intention with the design was to have a conversation with Kemper Nomland, Jr. who was the original architect by experimenting with the wood framing and ceiling plane,
To most eyes, Ezequiel Farca’s 1970s-style concrete home in Mexico City looked like a teardown. Even the lot itself—shallow and crammed against a steep hillside—wasn’t particularly alluring. But Farca saw through all the restraints to create a spa-like refuge in one of the world’s most energetic cities. "It’s is such a hectic place. You’re bombarded by so much information the moment you step into the streets," says Farca, who first gained prominence as a furniture and interior designer. "So we envisioned this house as a retreat, a kind of a temple." The rooftop courtyard is lined with a verdant mix of indigenous plants, including banana trees, palm trees, lion’s claw, Mexican breadfruit, and native vines. The chaise longues were designed for Farca’s EF Collection.
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