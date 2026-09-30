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The terrazzo on the counters and floors is from <a href="www.concrete-collaborative.com/pac... Collaborative</a>, while <a href="cedarandmoss.com/col... and Moss</a> pendants flank the mirror.
A <a href="concrettidesigns.com/pro... Designs</a> sink sits on a counter with <a href="www.fireclaytile.com/">F... Tile</a>. A ceiling light from <a href="www.lumens.com/">L... hangs above, while <a href="www.zoffany.design/wal... wallpaper covers the walls. The mirror is from <a href="www.dwr.com/">D...