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Collection by OliveOak Interior

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The terrazzo on the counters and floors is from <a href="https://www.concrete-collaborative.com/pacifica">Concrete Collaborative</a>, while <a href="https://cedarandmoss.com/collections/pendants/products/anni-pendant?variant=40513953366086">Cedar and Moss</a> pendants flank the mirror.
The terrazzo on the counters and floors is from <a href="www.concrete-collaborative.com/pac... Collaborative</a>, while <a href="cedarandmoss.com/col... and Moss</a> pendants flank the mirror.
A <a href="https://concrettidesigns.com/products/key-west?variant=39470134886488">Concretti Designs</a> sink sits on a counter with <a href="https://www.fireclaytile.com/">Fireclay Tile</a>. A ceiling light from <a href="https://www.lumens.com/">Lumens</a> hangs above, while <a href="https://www.zoffany.design/wallpaper/abstract-1928-antique-copper-zow0084-02#details">Zoffany</a> wallpaper covers the walls. The mirror is from <a href="https://www.dwr.com/">DWR</a>.
A <a href="concrettidesigns.com/pro... Designs</a> sink sits on a counter with <a href="www.fireclaytile.com/">F... Tile</a>. A ceiling light from <a href="www.lumens.com/">L... hangs above, while <a href="www.zoffany.design/wal... wallpaper covers the walls. The mirror is from <a href="www.dwr.com/">D...
“The vaulted ceilings in the main living areas were the only things we really wanted to preserve,” says designer Whit Solomon. “Everything else had to go.”
“The vaulted ceilings in the main living areas were the only things we really wanted to preserve,” says designer Whit Solomon. “Everything else had to go.”
The glass block detailing beside the new dining area brings natural light into the hallway.
The glass block detailing beside the new dining area brings natural light into the hallway.
The renovation removed a wall between the living room and kitchen, and created more room with an addition. The remodeled fireplace cost $2,600.
The renovation removed a wall between the living room and kitchen, and created more room with an addition. The remodeled fireplace cost $2,600.