Clasen says that the home felt open, even though it's decades old, and she didn't touch its footprint. The refreshed view looks out onto various plants and trees.
Carsten and his wife, Linda, purchased a 2.5-acre parcel of land that has sweeping views of Rosario Strait, and several nearby islands. "We like to bring coffee out here in the morning and just look out at the water,
Entry
In the evening, the cabins glow like lanterns that sit on top of stacked stone walls. "We didn't buy a single stone,
The architect layered a geometric pine screen on top of the glass walls, creating shade and cooler temperatures for the cabins.
The prefab compact cabins that Summary designed for Syntony Hotels in Paradinha, Alvarenga, Arouca, Portugal, are made from concrete, pine, and glass.
The home comes with a sound system installed.
An Eichler staple, the home features an open-air interior courtyard.
Kitchen of Joseph Eichler's residence in Atherton
Exterior of Joseph Eichler's residence in Atherton
Owned solar panels contribute to making the home a more sustainable property.
Vinyl-tiled floors and wood paneling maintain the home's '60s design ethos.
The mahogany cabinetry was done by Berkeley Mills.