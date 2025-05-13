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Working with architect Ravi Raj, two siblings crafted a gable-roofed house in Saugerties that’s perfect for gatherings.
Working with architect Ravi Raj, two siblings crafted a gable-roofed house in Saugerties that’s perfect for gatherings.
Concrete and weathered steel form the home’s low-profile western facade, anchoring it to the desert.
Concrete and weathered steel form the home’s low-profile western facade, anchoring it to the desert.
Kelli and Rob worked with architecture firm New Affiliates to renovate the exterior of their Sag Harbor weekend home, spending a total of $272,250 on the project.
Kelli and Rob worked with architecture firm New Affiliates to renovate the exterior of their Sag Harbor weekend home, spending a total of $272,250 on the project.
Original brickwork, tall banks of windows, and big wooden beams can be found throughout this sunny flat in San Diego’s Citrus / Pacific Soap Factory building.
Original brickwork, tall banks of windows, and big wooden beams can be found throughout this sunny flat in San Diego’s Citrus / Pacific Soap Factory building.
Light-toned ceramic tile stacked vertically and white quartz counters are a neutral counterpoint to the pops of chartreuse in the cabinetry. Lin interspersed the closed cabinetry with sections of String shelving, from a Scandinavian modular system originally designed by Nisse and Kajsa Strinning in 1949.
Light-toned ceramic tile stacked vertically and white quartz counters are a neutral counterpoint to the pops of chartreuse in the cabinetry. Lin interspersed the closed cabinetry with sections of String shelving, from a Scandinavian modular system originally designed by Nisse and Kajsa Strinning in 1949.
Designed by architect Lloyd Ruocco for a local contractor, this low-slung home has redwood framing, stone walls, and views of the surrounding mountains.
Designed by architect Lloyd Ruocco for a local contractor, this low-slung home has redwood framing, stone walls, and views of the surrounding mountains.
In the living space, instead of one large expanse of glass, which would have been expensive, Solk used multiple smaller windows from Marvin. To open up the living room, Solk removed a fireplace, which caused drafts and also leaked. “Other families may think that’s bonkers, but it worked for us,” Erika says. “We'll take the floor space over the fireplace.”
In the living space, instead of one large expanse of glass, which would have been expensive, Solk used multiple smaller windows from Marvin. To open up the living room, Solk removed a fireplace, which caused drafts and also leaked. “Other families may think that’s bonkers, but it worked for us,” Erika says. “We'll take the floor space over the fireplace.”
Occidental Residence
Occidental Residence
Rear Yard
Rear Yard
The back patio and fire-pit area are central entertaining spaces. When the weather is nice, homeowner Joan and Ken wheel their dining room table outside for parties and dinners with friends. The fire pit was built using a steel cut-oﬀ from a natural gas tank.
The back patio and fire-pit area are central entertaining spaces. When the weather is nice, homeowner Joan and Ken wheel their dining room table outside for parties and dinners with friends. The fire pit was built using a steel cut-oﬀ from a natural gas tank.

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