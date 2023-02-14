SubscribeSign In
When Andrew and Meghan purchased this Victorian brownstone in Brooklyn, NY, it had been renovated recently, with much of its historic details, like decorative molding, left in place.
Before: The existing house on this West Seattle lot was pushed to one side, leaving plenty of green space for designers John and Denise Schack to work with.
Set in a clearing surrounded by spruce and birch trees in Kontiolahti, Finland, a cabin known as the Meteorite cuts a striking profile. The structure is made entirely of cross-laminated timber (CLT). Air gaps of various sizes behind the facade keep the interior warm without conventional insulation, even during Finland’s freezing winters, and give the Meteorite its out-of-this-world shape.
A fireplace in the living room features glazed clay bricks from Swedish manufacturer Tegelbolaget. The dining table and chairs are by Kristensen &amp; Kristensen.
The home is clad in corrugated iron coated with Zincalume. “We chose the cladding so we could curve the metal sheets and create barrel vaulted roofs,” says architect William Samuels. “The finish gives a natural reflection to the surface of the house, picking up on the colors of the surrounding bush and the changing daylight.”
A clear polycarbonate door conceals the workshop while still allowing light to penetrate. When it's closed, says Aaron, "The shed becomes this wood cocoon with ambient light coming through the clear wall panel. You don't need to even turn on a light."
The Uphill Utilitarian sits at the back of a sloping site, which the owners left as natural as possible, while adding a small seating area.
Birch panels offset the aluminum walls and detailing in the compact bathroom.
The compact kitchen is sectioned from the dining-and-living area and features high-end appliances.
The Heritage Edition luxury travel trailer by Bowlus is clad with riveted aluminum and is marked by a satin silver finish. Customers can also opt for a matte black finish or a satin grey one.
In each of the brand’s 110+ hotels and resorts in more than 30 countries, spanning from Maldives to Monaco and from Santa Monica to Sichuan, Le Méridien’s engaging midcentury-inspired spaces are coupled with a chic yet playful signature bedding collection
Ever since the first St. Regis hotel opened its doors in New York City over a century ago, the brand has been committed to delivering uncompromising bespoke service and comfort to its guests.
A wood-clad kitchen adds texture in the renovated building’s upstairs living room.
An upstairs apartment bedroom at the B2 Lofts with a view of the art school next door.
In the historic center of Lunenburg, old and new mixed-use apartment buildings find common ground.
“Natural materials bring tactility and warmth,” says Norm partner Sofie Thorning. Marvin windows and a folding NanaWall provide epic views of the landscape.
