A dramatic cantilevered roof extends over the lower building volume, tying together the separate, yet connected, blocks of the home.
Architects Ernesto Cragnolino and Krista Whitson designed and built an efficient four-bedroom home for their family in Austin.
The site was constrained by the root system of the mature trees, along with parking requirements, leading to a massing of two stacked boxes, with the larger upper level creating an overhang.
Landscape designer Vania Felchar selected tropical plant species that aligned with the contemporary architecture of the home. The climate inspired the choice of broadleaf species with many different shapes, resulting in an organic texture of greenery against a simple, refined formwork.
A concrete walkway leads to their home, which is painted in a custom white and gray stucco. The lighting is by Modern Form.