The floors are Surface Gallery terrazzo gray tiles. A tiled bench was added in consideration of the clients who plan to retire in the home.
Guest Toilet
In the rear wing, which is used by the two teenage boys, the bathroom is split into two—a separate toilet and a shower—with a library in the circulation space between.
A look at the downstairs powder room. The Lillången sink and cabinet from IKEA, while the faucet is from Kingston Brass and the medicine cabinet is by Kohler and the toilet is by Toto.
Above the Kohler toilet hangs a custom cabinet by Barrett Karber. The contemporary mirror and shelf were also made by the furniture designer.
The bathroom is fitted with a dual-flush toilet, shower, and sink. Ceramic mosaic tiles line the walls and floor.
The 22-square-foot bathroom had no windows, which is common in Oslo apartments; new clerestory windows help illuminate and expand the space.
The master bathroom is clad in inexpensive tile from Daltile. The wall-hung toilet is by Duravit.
Replacing the old toilet with a wall-hung Duravit model continues the floating theme, which is echoed by the custom recessed magazine caddy. The room’s sole freestanding piece is a glass-sided cabinet from Restoration Hardware. The diamond-shaped tile is from the Dwell collection at Heath Ceramics.
Measuring is key. Once you’ve decided on your ideal vanity size, confirm that you have enough clearance around any opening doors, shower stalls, and drawers, as there is nothing worse than installing a big new vanity and not being able to open the bathroom door all the way.
Inside the white pod, the white-tiled bathroom is top-lit by a glazed panel bringing in borrowed natural light from the high-level glazing in the kitchen.
The ensuite bathroom shares a angular skylight with the main bedroom - allowing views to the sky and providing bountiful natural light.
In the master bath, a dowdy tub was replaced with a standing shower designed by Di Ioia and Bédard and manufactured by Linea P International. The wall and floor tiles are by Ceragres, and the sink, tub, and towel rack are by Aqua Mobilier de Bain.
In the bathroom, there is a Catalano sink with Kohler fixtures, Artemide's Tolomeo lamp, and an Ikea mirror. To cut costs, the tiles are "the cheapest wall tiles from Home Depot," capped with a Quadec Schluter finish, Havart says.